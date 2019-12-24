Florida 0 1 0 1
Tampa Bay 3 2 1 6

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 13 (Kucherov, Cernak), 0:41. 2, Tampa Bay, Hedman 6 (Palat, Point), 15:06. 3, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 5 (Palat), 18:03 (pp).

Second Period_4, Florida, Huberdeau 13 (Trocheck, Ekblad), 2:47 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Killorn 10 (Stamkos, Hedman), 5:53 (pp). 6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 12 (Stamkos, Point), 9:52 (pp).

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Hedman 7 (Kucherov, Point), 18:05.

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-11-10_30. Tampa Bay 16-7-11_34.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 4; Tampa Bay 3 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 13-9-4 (34 shots-28 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 14-9-2 (30-29).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:25.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.