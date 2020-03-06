Recommended Video:

Montreal 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 2 1 1 4

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Hedman 10 (Cernak, Kucherov), 0:49. 2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 25 (Cirelli), 12:40.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 32 (Maroon, Point), 18:55.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Hedman 11 (Shattenkirk, Gourde), 18:56 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Montreal 8-12-12_32. Tampa Bay 12-6-5_23.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 27-23-6 (23 shots-19 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 33-13-3 (32-32).

A_0 (19,092). T_2:28.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Pierre Racicot.