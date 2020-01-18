https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/TROY-75-GEORGIA-ST-65-14986699.php
TROY 75, GEORGIA ST. 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Roberts
|36
|6-17
|1-2
|2-4
|7
|0
|15
|K.Williams
|34
|3-14
|6-8
|3-4
|5
|4
|13
|Wilson
|31
|5-12
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|3
|12
|Allen
|27
|5-12
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|0
|14
|Phillips
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|5
|3
|Linder
|19
|3-4
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|4
|7
|Jones
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ivery
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Thomas
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Clerkley
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|23-65
|10-14
|11-29
|14
|21
|65
Percentages: FG .354, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Allen 3-6, Wilson 2-5, Roberts 2-10, Phillips 1-2, K.Williams 1-5, Ivery 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Phillips 2, Allen, J.Thomas, K.Williams).
Turnovers: 15 (K.Williams 3, Roberts 3, Wilson 3, Allen 2, Clerkley, Ivery, Linder, Phillips).
Steals: 2 (Roberts, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TROY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|36
|1-11
|3-4
|1-9
|5
|4
|6
|D.Williams
|36
|5-9
|1-2
|0-6
|1
|2
|13
|Gordon
|30
|7-17
|1-1
|1-4
|6
|1
|20
|Simon
|26
|6-10
|2-5
|4-9
|3
|3
|16
|Stampley
|24
|1-1
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|3
|Small
|18
|3-5
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|2
|10
|D.Thomas
|16
|2-4
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|2
|7
|Norman
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|0
|Waters
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|13-20
|11-40
|18
|15
|75
Percentages: FG .424, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Gordon 5-10, D.Williams 2-3, Small 2-3, Simon 2-4, Adams 1-5, D.Thomas 0-1, Norman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (D.Thomas 2, Stampley 2, Simon).
Turnovers: 16 (Gordon 5, Adams 4, D.Thomas 3, Small 2, Norman, Stampley).
Steals: 3 (Adams 3).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgia St.
|33
|32
|—
|65
|Troy
|33
|42
|—
|75
A_2,282 (5,200).
