https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/TOWSON-76-HOFSTRA-65-15090913.php
TOWSON 76, HOFSTRA 65
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TOWSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sanders
|21
|4-7
|2-4
|4-7
|1
|3
|10
|Tunstall
|20
|0-3
|1-2
|2-6
|2
|3
|1
|Betrand
|27
|6-9
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|14
|Fobbs
|35
|9-18
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|2
|21
|J.Gibson
|32
|2-8
|2-2
|0-2
|5
|1
|6
|Timberlake
|25
|5-10
|1-1
|4-6
|1
|0
|12
|Dottin
|21
|3-6
|0-0
|2-8
|5
|1
|6
|Thompson
|19
|3-8
|0-0
|6-7
|2
|3
|6
|Totals
|200
|32-69
|6-9
|22-46
|18
|15
|76
Percentages: FG .464, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Fobbs 3-4, Betrand 2-3, Timberlake 1-4, Dottin 0-2, J.Gibson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Sanders).
Turnovers: 9 (Sanders 3, Thompson 2, Betrand, J.Gibson, Timberlake, Tunstall).
Steals: 7 (Timberlake 3, J.Gibson 2, Fobbs, Tunstall).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOFSTRA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kante
|37
|9-10
|2-4
|3-7
|0
|2
|20
|Buie
|40
|2-14
|0-0
|0-3
|9
|1
|6
|Coburn
|39
|6-10
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|1
|21
|Pemberton
|40
|5-17
|5-6
|5-8
|4
|4
|18
|Ray
|32
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Trueheart
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Schutte
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-56
|10-14
|9-23
|16
|13
|65
Percentages: FG .393, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Coburn 6-10, Pemberton 3-6, Buie 2-10, Ray 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Coburn 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Ray 3, Buie 2, Kante 2, Coburn, Pemberton).
Steals: 4 (Buie, Coburn, Pemberton, Schutte).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Towson
|43
|33
|—
|76
|Hofstra
|35
|30
|—
|65
A_3,194 (5,023).
View Comments