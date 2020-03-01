Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TOWSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sanders 24 2-3 8-12 1-4 2 2 12
Tunstall 30 1-1 0-0 1-5 1 2 2
Betrand 28 3-9 2-2 0-1 1 3 8
Fobbs 35 7-14 2-2 1-6 2 1 18
Gibson 28 5-8 3-3 0-1 3 2 18
Timberlake 26 1-7 2-2 2-3 1 1 4
Dottin 15 2-3 1-1 0-5 0 3 5
Thompson 14 4-6 0-1 3-3 0 1 8
Totals 200 25-51 18-23 8-28 10 15 75

Percentages: FG .490, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Gibson 5-6, Fobbs 2-4, Betrand 0-1, Dottin 0-1, Timberlake 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Tunstall 3, Timberlake).

Turnovers: 9 (Betrand 4, Gibson 2, Dottin, Sanders, Timberlake).

Steals: 4 (Thompson 2, Sanders, Timberlake).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NORTHEASTERN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brace 35 5-11 0-0 2-7 3 2 14
Roland 40 9-19 3-4 0-1 1 4 25
Smith 27 1-4 0-0 1-5 1 3 2
Boursiquot 25 7-8 0-1 0-2 1 5 14
Walters 35 4-6 4-5 1-4 9 4 12
Eboigbodin 18 0-2 0-0 2-5 0 2 0
Emanga 12 1-4 0-0 1-3 1 1 3
Franklin 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Strong 4 0-2 2-2 1-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 27-57 9-12 8-28 16 22 72

Percentages: FG .474, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Brace 4-9, Roland 4-10, Emanga 1-3, Boursiquot 0-1, Franklin 0-1, Walters 0-1, Strong 0-2, Smith 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Boursiquot 2, Emanga, Walters).

Turnovers: 10 (Roland 3, Boursiquot 2, Smith 2, Emanga, Franklin, Walters).

Steals: 5 (Boursiquot 3, Emanga, Roland).

Technical Fouls: None.

Towson 34 41 75
Northeastern 27 45 72

A_1,803 (6,000).