TEXAS TECH 69, OKLAHOMA 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doolittle
|35
|4-7
|0-0
|3-11
|1
|3
|8
|Manek
|35
|8-14
|2-3
|0-5
|1
|3
|19
|Bieniemy
|39
|4-10
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|9
|Harmon
|18
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Reaves
|35
|5-13
|3-3
|2-3
|3
|1
|16
|Williams
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|4
|Kuath
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Hill
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Iwuakor
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|5-6
|5-24
|8
|17
|61
Percentages: FG .446, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Reaves 3-7, Harmon 1-2, Bieniemy 1-5, Manek 1-6, Doolittle 0-1, Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Reaves).
Turnovers: 10 (Doolittle 2, Harmon 2, Reaves 2, Williams 2, Bieniemy, Manek).
Steals: 7 (Bieniemy 2, Doolittle 2, Reaves 2, Harmon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Holyfield
|36
|8-12
|3-4
|3-6
|1
|2
|21
|Edwards
|37
|7-10
|0-1
|0-5
|3
|2
|17
|Moretti
|38
|3-10
|3-4
|0-4
|3
|0
|11
|Ramsey
|35
|5-10
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|13
|Shannon
|20
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|1
|McCullar
|20
|1-2
|3-4
|1-7
|0
|0
|6
|Clarke
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Benson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Nadolny
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-46
|11-17
|4-30
|13
|11
|69
Percentages: FG .522, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (Edwards 3-4, Holyfield 2-2, Ramsey 2-4, Moretti 2-6, McCullar 1-1, Nadolny 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Holyfield 3).
Turnovers: 13 (Holyfield 4, Shannon 3, Edwards 2, McCullar, Moretti, Nadolny, Ramsey).
Steals: 8 (Holyfield 2, Clarke, Edwards, McCullar, Moretti, Ramsey, Shannon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma
|31
|30
|—
|61
|Texas Tech
|30
|39
|—
|69
