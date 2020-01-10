https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/TEXAS-STATE-78-COASTAL-CAROLINA-66-14964024.php
TEXAS STATE 78, COASTAL CAROLINA 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COASTAL CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|37
|5-10
|7-8
|2-10
|3
|4
|18
|Brewton
|34
|6-14
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|4
|16
|Burton
|27
|4-11
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|2
|8
|Hippolyte
|25
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|3
|Green
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|5
|4
|Gumbs-Frater
|20
|2-13
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|6
|Kitenge
|19
|3-4
|1-4
|1-5
|0
|4
|7
|Peterson
|11
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Ceaser
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Harvey
|2
|2-2
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Legania
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-60
|8-14
|12-31
|7
|27
|66
Percentages: FG .417, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Brewton 4-10, Gumbs-Frater 2-8, Hippolyte 1-2, Jones 1-3, Green 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Burton, Peterson).
Turnovers: 17 (Brewton 3, Burton 3, Green 2, Gumbs-Frater 2, Jones 2, Kitenge 2, Peterson 2, Hippolyte).
Steals: 5 (Burton 2, Brewton, Gumbs-Frater, Hippolyte).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pearson
|38
|11-20
|3-6
|0-4
|5
|2
|29
|Small
|30
|4-5
|6-9
|2-10
|1
|0
|14
|M.Davis
|29
|3-8
|6-6
|0-2
|4
|4
|14
|Asberry
|26
|2-8
|9-10
|2-6
|0
|2
|14
|Terry
|25
|1-3
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Sule
|15
|0-2
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Adams
|11
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|1
|Harrell
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|5
|0
|Tennial
|7
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Davidson
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|29-39
|6-31
|13
|17
|78
Percentages: FG .396, FT .744.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Pearson 4-8, M.Davis 2-5, Asberry 1-5, Small 0-1, Davidson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Asberry, Terry).
Turnovers: 8 (Pearson 4, M.Davis 2, Harrell, Small).
Steals: 10 (Pearson 4, M.Davis 3, Small, Sule, Terry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Coastal Carolina
|43
|23
|—
|66
|Texas State
|34
|44
|—
|78
A_1,153 (7,200).
