FG FT Reb
SMU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jasey 22 2-7 0-2 3-5 0 1 4
Mike 38 5-11 0-0 1-7 2 3 13
Bandoumel 28 3-8 0-0 0-1 0 3 8
Davis 40 8-13 4-5 0-4 10 5 23
Jolly 42 2-12 7-7 3-5 3 2 13
White 22 3-5 1-3 2-4 5 1 10
Hunt 16 5-9 1-1 2-5 1 5 11
Ray 10 2-2 4-4 1-2 0 4 8
Chargois 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 225 30-67 17-22 12-33 21 24 90

Percentages: FG .448, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Davis 3-4, White 3-4, Mike 3-6, Bandoumel 2-6, Jolly 2-8, Hunt 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hunt, Jasey).

Turnovers: 13 (Davis 3, Mike 3, Chargois 2, Hunt 2, Bandoumel, Jolly, Ray).

Steals: 7 (Mike 4, Bandoumel, Davis, Hunt).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEMPLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Forrester 18 5-7 1-4 0-0 1 3 11
Hamilton 6 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
A.Moore 41 4-8 2-2 1-4 5 4 14
N.Pierre-Louis 40 1-3 3-4 1-7 6 4 5
Rose 41 9-20 6-8 0-7 3 3 25
Scott 36 8-11 5-5 1-2 6 1 22
J.Pierre-Louis 25 3-4 0-4 0-1 3 2 9
D.Moore 10 4-4 1-2 1-4 0 2 9
Parks 7 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Totals 225 35-59 18-29 5-28 24 20 97

Percentages: FG .593, FT .621.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (A.Moore 4-7, J.Pierre-Louis 3-4, Rose 1-4, Scott 1-4, N.Pierre-Louis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Rose 3, Forrester, J.Pierre-Louis).

Turnovers: 11 (N.Pierre-Louis 3, Scott 3, Forrester 2, A.Moore, D.Moore, J.Pierre-Louis).

Steals: 9 (N.Pierre-Louis 3, Parks 2, Scott 2, A.Moore, Rose).

Technical Fouls: None.

SMU 48 32 10 90
Temple 31 49 17 97

