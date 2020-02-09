https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/TCU-87-Kansas-74-15041577.php
TCU 87, Kansas 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU (17-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akomolafe
|23
|3-6
|5-6
|2-5
|1
|3
|11
|Bradley
|32
|4-9
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|11
|Heard
|27
|10-15
|3-3
|4-7
|2
|4
|23
|Ray
|37
|3-12
|1-4
|0-6
|4
|1
|9
|Woods
|31
|6-11
|2-3
|2-2
|5
|0
|15
|Berry
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|0
|3
|Hellessey
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Morris
|11
|3-6
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|2
|6
|Obinma
|2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Crain
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Diggs
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Payne
|11
|4-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|9
|Puli
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-66
|12-20
|13-37
|15
|16
|87
Percentages: FG 51.515, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Bradley 3-6, Ray 2-7, Woods 1-3, Berry 1-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ray 2, Payne 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Heard 5, Woods 2, Bradley 1, Berry 1, Morris 1, Payne 1)
Steals: 7 (Ray 3, Heard 2, Woods 1, Payne 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS (12-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|de Carvalho
|28
|2-7
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|1
|5
|Helgren
|27
|1-1
|0-2
|3-7
|0
|1
|2
|Franklin
|40
|8-12
|3-3
|0-1
|5
|3
|21
|Kersgieter
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|2
|3
|Thomas
|35
|9-15
|6-6
|1-1
|4
|2
|28
|Stephens
|19
|4-7
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|8
|Merriweather
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Mitchell
|19
|2-7
|0-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Ramalho
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|9-15
|7-28
|14
|16
|74
Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Thomas 4-9, Franklin 2-4, de Carvalho 1-6, Kersgieter 1-4, Mitchell 1-4)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Stephens 2, Helgren 1, Kersgieter 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Franklin 7, de Carvalho 2, Helgren 2, Thomas 2, Mitchell 2, Kersgieter 1, Stephens 1)
Steals: 6 (Stephens 3, Kersgieter 2, Thomas 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|TCU
|17
|34
|12
|24
|—
|87
|Kansas
|24
|14
|14
|22
|—
|74
A_1,773
Officials_Greg Small, Cameron Inouye, Tina Napier
