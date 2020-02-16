https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/TCU-68-KANSAS-ST-57-15059721.php
TCU 68, KANSAS ST. 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mawien
|25
|2-6
|2-2
|2-9
|0
|1
|6
|Murphy
|23
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|5
|Sneed
|33
|6-12
|3-8
|1-3
|2
|2
|15
|D.Gordon
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Sloan
|30
|5-11
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|11
|Diarra
|26
|4-7
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|10
|A.Gordon
|18
|2-3
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|3
|5
|McGuirl
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|5
|Stockard
|15
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|9-16
|8-28
|9
|15
|57
Percentages: FG .426, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (McGuirl 1-1, Murphy 1-1, Mawien 0-1, D.Gordon 0-2, Diarra 0-3, Sneed 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Diarra 2, Mawien, Sloan, Sneed).
Turnovers: 8 (Mawien 2, Sloan 2, D.Gordon, Diarra, McGuirl, Murphy).
Steals: 8 (Sloan 3, Diarra 2, D.Gordon, McGuirl, Sneed).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Samuel
|25
|2-3
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|5
|Bane
|33
|6-14
|0-0
|1-8
|8
|3
|17
|Fuller
|21
|2-6
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|5
|5
|Grayer
|33
|5-12
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|1
|15
|Nembhard
|37
|5-10
|2-2
|0-4
|5
|2
|15
|Farabello
|24
|2-5
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|8
|LeDee
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Dennis
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|7-9
|6-31
|19
|16
|68
Percentages: FG .442, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Bane 5-10, Grayer 4-9, Nembhard 3-5, Farabello 2-4, Smith 1-1, Dennis 0-1, Fuller 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Bane 4, Samuel 2, LeDee).
Turnovers: 13 (Bane 4, Nembhard 3, Farabello 2, Dennis, Fuller, Samuel, Smith).
Steals: 2 (Bane, Grayer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kansas St.
|27
|30
|—
|57
|TCU
|26
|42
|—
|68
A_6,288 (6,800).
