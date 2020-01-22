FG FT Reb
TEXAS TECH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Moretti 37 3-7 0-0 0-2 2 1 8
Edwards 36 4-10 0-0 2-5 4 1 9
Ramsey 32 6-14 2-2 1-5 2 4 15
Clarke 24 0-1 0-0 0-7 3 2 0
Holyfield 24 5-9 0-0 1-2 2 3 10
Shannon 22 3-7 4-6 0-1 0 2 10
McCullar 14 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 4 2
Benson 9 0-1 0-0 1-2 2 0 0
Nadolny 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 22-51 6-8 6-27 15 18 54

Percentages: FG .431, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Moretti 2-5, Edwards 1-4, Ramsey 1-6, Benson 0-1, Shannon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Holyfield, Shannon).

Turnovers: 15 (Clarke 4, Edwards 4, Ramsey 4, Holyfield, Nadolny, Shannon).

Steals: 6 (Edwards 3, Clarke, McCullar, Ramsey).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TCU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bane 35 10-15 1-2 0-6 3 1 27
Nembhard 35 1-6 2-2 0-4 1 1 5
Samuel 28 4-6 3-7 7-11 3 1 11
Dennis 24 1-5 2-4 0-1 1 2 5
D.Smith 19 4-6 0-0 1-3 2 4 8
Farabello 19 0-2 2-2 0-1 2 1 2
Fuller 16 2-5 1-3 0-2 0 1 5
Grayer 13 1-4 0-1 3-4 2 0 2
LeDee 12 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 23-49 11-21 11-33 14 13 65

Percentages: FG .469, FT .524.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Bane 6-8, Dennis 1-3, Nembhard 1-3, Farabello 0-1, Fuller 0-1, D.Smith 0-2, Grayer 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (LeDee 2, Samuel 2, D.Smith).

Turnovers: 16 (Farabello 4, Nembhard 4, Dennis 3, Bane 2, D.Smith 2, Fuller).

Steals: 8 (Bane 3, Samuel 2, D.Smith, Dennis, Fuller).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Tech 31 23 54
TCU 27 38 65

.