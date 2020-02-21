Syracuse 59, Clemson 46
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE (15-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Strautmane
|38
|3-12
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|7
|Finklea-Guity
|22
|5-7
|1-2
|5-9
|1
|1
|11
|Cooper
|38
|4-10
|1-3
|5-10
|3
|2
|10
|Engstler
|19
|1-7
|2-2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|Lewis
|40
|5-16
|5-7
|1-1
|4
|1
|17
|Djaldi-Tabdi
|18
|3-5
|2-4
|5-6
|0
|1
|8
|Hyman
|23
|1-9
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|1
|2
|Washington
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-67
|11-18
|24-38
|17
|12
|59
Percentages: FG 32.836, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Lewis 2-5, Strautmane 1-9, Cooper 1-5, Engstler 0-2, Hyman 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Finklea-Guity 2, Djaldi-Tabdi 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Lewis 4, Engstler 3, Finklea-Guity 2, Cooper 1, Djaldi-Tabdi 1, Hyman 1, 1)
Steals: 11 (Engstler 3, Strautmane 2, Cooper 2, Lewis 2, Finklea-Guity 1, Djaldi-Tabdi 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON (7-20)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thornton
|33
|6-15
|0-0
|2-7
|3
|1
|12
|Hank
|14
|3-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|6
|Cotton
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Spray
|35
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|8
|Thomas
|28
|3-8
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|3
|7
|Cherry
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Robinson
|22
|1-4
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|3
|6
|Bennett
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Hayes
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|McNeal
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Meertens
|19
|1-2
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|1
|3
|Sticker
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-43
|5-6
|10-34
|13
|14
|46
Percentages: FG 44.186, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 3-12, .25 (Spray 2-6, Thomas 1-3, Thornton 0-1, Robinson 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Bennett 3, Thornton 1, Hank 1, Robinson 1)
Turnovers: 27 (Thornton 5, Spray 4, Robinson 3, Hayes 3, Cotton 2, Thomas 2, Cherry 2, Meertens 2, 2, Hank 1, McNeal 1)
Steals: 3 (Spray 1, Thomas 1, Robinson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Clemson
|11
|11
|17
|7
|—
|46
|Syracuse
|24
|4
|24
|7
|—
|59
A_1,592
Officials_Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Jeffrey Smith, Bryan Brunette