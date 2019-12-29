Standings
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|7
|1
|242
|170
|10
|3
|377
|282
|UCF
|6
|2
|327
|198
|10
|3
|564
|299
|Temple
|5
|3
|207
|213
|8
|5
|342
|337
|South Florida
|2
|6
|158
|245
|4
|8
|250
|347
|East Carolina
|1
|7
|224
|333
|4
|8
|321
|404
|UConn
|0
|8
|121
|361
|2
|10
|227
|486
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|7
|1
|334
|220
|12
|2
|566
|370
|Navy
|7
|1
|333
|182
|10
|2
|463
|273
|SMU
|6
|2
|342
|270
|10
|3
|544
|434
|Tulane
|3
|5
|252
|252
|6
|6
|400
|329
|Houston
|2
|6
|230
|286
|4
|8
|368
|408
|Tulsa
|2
|6
|231
|271
|4
|8
|317
|376
___
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
Coastal
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|370
|84
|14
|0
|634
|161
|Louisville
|5
|3
|282
|305
|7
|5
|392
|406
|Wake Forest
|4
|4
|241
|270
|8
|5
|414
|378
|Boston College
|4
|4
|265
|263
|6
|6
|371
|380
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|207
|210
|6
|6
|349
|342
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|202
|269
|5
|7
|339
|368
|NC State
|1
|7
|129
|288
|4
|8
|265
|361
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|6
|2
|249
|186
|9
|4
|421
|344
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|262
|212
|8
|4
|371
|284
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|159
|187
|8
|5
|275
|292
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|246
|210
|7
|6
|430
|308
|Miami
|4
|4
|210
|183
|6
|7
|334
|263
|Duke
|3
|5
|207
|239
|5
|7
|303
|350
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|153
|276
|3
|9
|200
|389
___
Big 12 Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|8
|1
|365
|237
|12
|2
|590
|382
|Baylor
|8
|1
|294
|177
|11
|2
|457
|251
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|236
|220
|8
|4
|368
|258
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|4
|253
|253
|8
|5
|422
|348
|Texas
|5
|4
|289
|275
|7
|5
|420
|347
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|291
|240
|7
|6
|418
|337
|TCU
|3
|6
|253
|256
|5
|7
|364
|317
|West Virginia
|3
|6
|176
|268
|5
|7
|247
|346
|Texas Tech
|2
|7
|269
|323
|4
|8
|366
|364
|Kansas
|1
|8
|203
|380
|3
|9
|282
|433
___
Big Sky Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|277
|186
|11
|4
|417
|312
|Sacramento St.
|7
|1
|282
|178
|9
|4
|464
|292
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|278
|161
|11
|4
|490
|331
|Montana
|6
|2
|289
|210
|10
|4
|514
|351
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|342
|253
|7
|5
|487
|415
|Idaho
|3
|5
|209
|248
|5
|7
|308
|406
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|264
|279
|5
|7
|416
|360
|UC Davis
|3
|5
|236
|250
|5
|7
|344
|352
|N. Arizona
|2
|6
|286
|347
|4
|8
|446
|496
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|194
|255
|3
|8
|277
|375
|Idaho St.
|2
|6
|216
|319
|3
|9
|270
|418
|S. Utah
|2
|6
|206
|280
|3
|9
|295
|451
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|200
|295
|2
|10
|241
|453
___
Big South Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|0
|269
|85
|11
|3
|501
|381
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|1
|251
|134
|11
|3
|530
|262
|Charleston Southern
|4
|2
|161
|165
|6
|6
|267
|371
|Campbell
|3
|3
|184
|203
|6
|5
|325
|341
|Hampton
|1
|5
|123
|208
|5
|7
|369
|373
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|5
|165
|221
|3
|9
|287
|434
|Presbyterian
|1
|6
|93
|250
|2
|10
|203
|398
___
Big Ten Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|9
|0
|436
|116
|13
|1
|656
|192
|Penn St.
|7
|2
|271
|139
|11
|2
|465
|208
|Michigan
|6
|3
|287
|178
|9
|3
|396
|234
|Indiana
|5
|4
|267
|267
|8
|4
|391
|294
|Michigan St.
|4
|5
|178
|238
|7
|6
|291
|293
|Maryland
|1
|8
|144
|376
|3
|9
|303
|416
|Rutgers
|0
|9
|51
|355
|2
|10
|159
|440
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|7
|2
|311
|181
|10
|2
|412
|269
|Wisconsin
|7
|2
|271
|175
|10
|3
|450
|209
|Iowa
|6
|3
|182
|124
|10
|3
|335
|182
|Illinois
|4
|5
|223
|245
|6
|6
|327
|305
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|226
|270
|5
|7
|336
|333
|Purdue
|3
|6
|224
|275
|4
|8
|310
|367
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|114
|246
|3
|9
|196
|283
___
Colonial Athletic Association
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|8
|0
|350
|135
|14
|1
|620
|223
|Albany (NY)
|6
|2
|239
|210
|9
|5
|439
|357
|Villanova
|5
|3
|289
|253
|9
|4
|485
|339
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|172
|172
|6
|5
|222
|221
|Towson
|4
|4
|237
|213
|7
|5
|363
|282
|Maine
|4
|4
|213
|233
|6
|6
|352
|353
|Elon
|4
|4
|213
|196
|5
|6
|276
|297
|Richmond
|4
|4
|181
|218
|5
|7
|275
|333
|Delaware
|3
|5
|183
|240
|5
|7
|278
|344
|William & Mary
|3
|5
|211
|240
|5
|7
|303
|338
|Stony Brook
|2
|6
|179
|236
|5
|7
|292
|328
|Rhode Island
|0
|8
|198
|319
|2
|10
|308
|436
___
Conference USA
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|7
|1
|291
|153
|11
|3
|510
|318
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|196
|141
|8
|4
|307
|241
|Marshall
|6
|2
|200
|163
|8
|5
|335
|325
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|227
|237
|7
|6
|388
|421
|FIU
|3
|5
|200
|237
|6
|7
|344
|354
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|5
|229
|204
|4
|8
|316
|359
|Old Dominion
|0
|8
|116
|254
|1
|11
|195
|358
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|2
|270
|197
|10
|3
|422
|284
|UAB
|6
|2
|204
|150
|9
|5
|324
|302
|Southern Miss.
|5
|3
|226
|172
|7
|5
|333
|311
|North Texas
|3
|5
|247
|241
|4
|8
|367
|390
|UTSA
|3
|5
|168
|261
|4
|8
|244
|407
|Rice
|3
|5
|161
|187
|3
|9
|215
|311
|UTEP
|0
|8
|140
|278
|1
|11
|235
|431
___
Ivy League
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|6
|1
|211
|108
|9
|1
|333
|124
|Yale
|6
|1
|288
|201
|9
|1
|387
|262
|Princeton
|5
|2
|189
|148
|8
|2
|322
|181
|Penn
|3
|4
|152
|222
|5
|5
|245
|298
|Cornell
|3
|4
|157
|165
|4
|6
|206
|207
|Harvard
|2
|5
|180
|159
|4
|6
|296
|228
|Columbia
|2
|5
|138
|224
|3
|7
|193
|286
|Brown
|1
|6
|206
|294
|2
|8
|300
|402
___
Mid-American Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|2
|215
|180
|8
|5
|321
|367
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|272
|156
|8
|5
|409
|277
|Kent St.
|5
|3
|280
|217
|7
|6
|380
|414
|Ohio
|5
|3
|309
|206
|6
|6
|416
|324
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|139
|321
|3
|9
|192
|463
|Akron
|0
|8
|67
|290
|0
|12
|126
|435
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|302
|195
|8
|6
|426
|396
|W. Michigan
|5
|3
|255
|188
|7
|5
|410
|314
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|283
|239
|5
|7
|418
|377
|N. Illinois
|4
|4
|207
|225
|5
|7
|274
|338
|Toledo
|3
|5
|189
|292
|6
|6
|327
|386
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|234
|243
|6
|7
|379
|398
___
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|7
|1