St. Louis 4, Minnesota 1
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, St. Louis, Kyrou 4 (Scandella, Parayko), 11:03. 2, St. Louis, Schenn 21 (Schwartz), 14:43.
Second Period_3, Minnesota, Foligno 10 (Eriksson Ek, Greenway), 1:43. 4, St. Louis, Sundqvist 12, 9:28.
Third Period_5, St. Louis, Barbashev 10 (Sundqvist), 5:04 (sh).
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-10-6_26. Minnesota 9-11-13_33.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 4.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 27-11-7 (33 shots-32 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 11-15-2 (26-22).
A_17,266 (18,064). T_2:24.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Libor Suchanek.
