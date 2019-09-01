Seattle-Texas Runs

Mariners second. Tom Murphy grounds out to shallow infield, Brock Burke to Logan Forsythe. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Logan Forsythe. Dylan Moore doubles to left field. Dee Gordon singles to shallow right field. Dylan Moore scores. Keon Broxton grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Logan Forsythe.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Rangers 0.

Rangers third. Delino DeShields flies out to center field to Keon Broxton. Jose Trevino doubles to left field. Shin-Soo Choo strikes out swinging. Elvis Andrus doubles to center field. Jose Trevino scores. Willie Calhoun flies out to center field to Keon Broxton.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Rangers 1.

Mariners sixth. Austin Nola flies out to deep right field to Shin-Soo Choo. Kyle Seager flies out to deep left field to Willie Calhoun. Tom Murphy doubles to deep left center field. Daniel Vogelbach singles to left center field. Tom Murphy scores. Dylan Moore lines out to center field to Delino DeShields.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Rangers 1.

Rangers ninth. Elvis Andrus doubles to deep center field. Willie Calhoun grounds out to first base, Daniel Vogelbach to Matt Magill. Elvis Andrus to third. Nick Solak reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Elvis Andrus scores. Rougned Odor reaches on error to second base, advances to 2nd. Nick Solak to third. Fielding error by Dee Gordon. Danny Santana pinch-hitting for Logan Forsythe. Danny Santana is intentionally walked. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to center field. Danny Santana to second. Rougned Odor to third. Nick Solak scores.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Rangers 3, Mariners 2.