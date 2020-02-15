Scottish Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|26
|23
|1
|2
|77
|15
|70
|Rangers
|25
|19
|3
|3
|60
|16
|60
|Aberdeen
|26
|11
|8
|7
|33
|29
|41
|Motherwell
|26
|13
|2
|11
|35
|34
|41
|Livingston FC
|26
|10
|7
|9
|38
|34
|37
|Hibernian Edinburgh
|26
|8
|9
|9
|37
|41
|33
|Kilmarnock
|26
|9
|5
|12
|27
|33
|32
|St. Johnstone
|26
|7
|10
|9
|25
|44
|31
|Ross County
|27
|6
|8
|13
|26
|54
|26
|St Mirren FC
|26
|5
|7
|14
|21
|35
|22
|Hamilton Academical
|27
|4
|8
|15
|28
|50
|20
|Hearts
|27
|3
|10
|14
|27
|49
|19
Hamilton Academical 1, Aberdeen 3
Celtic 5, Hearts 0
Hibernian Edinburgh 3, Ross County 0
Kilmarnock 2, Rangers 1
Livingston FC 2, St Mirren FC 1
St. Johnstone 2, Motherwell 1
Hearts 2, Hamilton Academical 2
Motherwell vs. St Mirren FC ppd.
Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 1
Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1200 GMT
Rangers vs. Livingston FC ppd.
Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Hibernian Edinburgh (Scotland), 1630 GMT
St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Hibernian Edinburgh (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT
St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1330 GMT
Celtic (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1500 GMT