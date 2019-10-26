GP W D L GF GA Pts
Celtic 9 7 1 1 28 7 22
Rangers 9 7 1 1 27 6 22
Kilmarnock 10 5 2 3 9 8 17
Motherwell 9 5 1 3 15 13 16
Aberdeen 9 4 3 2 13 10 15
Ross County 10 3 4 3 12 19 13
Livingston FC 10 3 3 4 13 13 12
Hamilton Academical 10 2 3 5 10 19 9
Hearts 10 1 5 4 10 14 8
St Mirren FC 10 2 2 6 5 9 8
Hibernian FC 10 1 5 4 10 20 8
St. Johnstone 10 1 4 5 10 24 7

___

Saturday, Oct. 19

Celtic 6, Ross County 0

Hamilton Academical 1, Hibernian FC 1

Kilmarnock 2, Livingston FC 1

Motherwell 0, Aberdeen 3

St Mirren FC 2, St. Johnstone 0

Sunday, Oct. 20

Hearts 1, Rangers 1

Saturday, Oct. 26

Hibernian FC 2, Ross County 2

Kilmarnock 1, St Mirren FC 0

Livingston FC 0, Hearts 0

St. Johnstone 3, Hamilton Academical 2

Sunday, Oct. 27

Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1215 GMT

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Celtic (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Hibernian FC (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Ross County (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1945 GMT

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 2

Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Rangers vs. St. Johnstone ppd.