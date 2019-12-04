Scottish Results
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
St Mirren FC 1, Hibernian FC 2
Aberdeen 2, St Mirren FC 1
Hibernian FC 2, Kilmarnock 2
Livingston FC 0, Hamilton Academical 0
Motherwell 4, St. Johnstone 0
Ross County 1, Celtic 4
Rangers 5, Hearts 0
Aberdeen 2, Rangers 2
Celtic 2, Hamilton Academical 1
Hearts 1, Livingston FC 1
Kilmarnock 0, St. Johnstone 0
Ross County 2, Hibernian FC 1
St Mirren FC 0, Motherwell 3
Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland)
Hibernian FC (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland)
Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland)
Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland)
Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland)
Hearts (Scotland) vs. St. Johnstone (Scotland)
Ross County (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland)
St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland)
Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland)
Celtic (Scotland) vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland)