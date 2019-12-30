THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 30, 2019

San Jose Sharks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 39 Logan Couture 40 12 21 33 1 18 0 0 2 97 .124
F 48 Tomas Hertl 36 14 16 30 -20 14 2 2 1 87 .161
F 9 Evander Kane 37 14 14 28 -2 83 7 2 4 120 .117
D 65 Erik Karlsson 39 4 24 28 -10 14 1 0 0 83 .048
D 88 Brent Burns 40 6 20 26 -22 28 3 0 0 114 .053
F 28 Timo Meier 40 14 11 25 -7 20 1 0 1 105 .133
F 62 Kevin Labanc 40 8 11 19 -21 28 2 0 2 100 .080
F 23 Barclay Goodrow 40 6 11 17 4 50 0 0 2 54 .111
F 19 Joe Thornton 40 1 14 15 -7 24 0 0 0 42 .024
F 12 Patrick Marleau 36 7 7 14 -4 10 1 0 1 60 .117
D 4 Brenden Dillon 40 1 9 10 -5 52 0 0 0 38 .026
F 20 Marcus Sorensen 37 5 5 10 -10 20 0 0 0 44 .114
D 44 Marc-Edouard Vlasic 40 5 5 10 -3 0 0 1 1 37 .135
D 38 Mario Ferraro 34 1 6 7 -7 18 0 0 0 32 .031
F 7 Dylan Gambrell 30 2 4 6 -11 13 0 0 0 19 .105
F 68 Melker Karlsson 37 3 3 6 -7 12 0 0 0 24 .125
D 51 Radim Simek 18 1 5 6 -9 8 0 0 0 15 .067
F 45 Lean Bergmann 8 0 1 1 -5 2 0 0 0 9 .000
F 22 Jonny Brodzinski 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000
F 73 Noah Gregor 18 1 0 1 -5 2 0 0 0 17 .059
D 72 Tim Heed 24 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 26 .000
F 0 Joel Kellman 4 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 .500
F 14 Stefan Noesen 4 1 0 1 -1 2 0 0 0 7 .143
F 40 Antti Suomela 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 86 Joachim Blichfeld 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 47 Trevor Carrick 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 1 .000
D 67 Jacob Middleton 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 5 Dalton Prout 2 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 2 .000
F 52 Lukas Radil 14 0 0 0 -3 8 0 0 0 12 .000
F 75 Danil Yurtaykin 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 40 107 191 298 -157 458 17 5 15 1159 .092
OPPONENT TOTALS 40 136 227 363 142 422 17 4 22 1213 .112

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
31 Martin Jones 29 1646 3.21 13 14 1 0 88 806 0.891 0 1 0
30 Aaron Dell 15 761 3.15 4 6 2 0 40 399 0.9 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 40 2428 3.2 17 20 3 0 128 1205 .888 107 191 458
OPPONENT TOTALS 40 2428 2.55 23 12 5 0 102 1154 .908 136 227 422