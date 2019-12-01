BYU 3 0 0 0 3
San Diego St. 0 7 3 3 13
First Quarter

BYU_FG Southam 24, 3:39.

Second Quarter

SDSU_Bellinger 25 pass from Baker (Araiza kick), :13.

Third Quarter

SDSU_FG Araiza 44, 5:23.

Fourth Quarter

SDSU_FG Araiza 27, 5:40.

___

BYU SDSU
First downs 23 12
Rushes-yards 27-78 35-97
Passing 338 172
Comp-Att-Int 32-54-2 19-25-0
Return Yards 18 18
Punts-Avg. 4-32.0 7-46.1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-20 4-30
Time of Possession 31:39 28:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_BYU, Z.Wilson 8-29, Katoa 10-22, Hifo 4-19, Allgeier 3-5, Milne 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1). San Diego St., Jasmin 7-44, Washington 10-26, K.Williams 5-13, Baker 8-7, C.Bell 3-6, Brookshire 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_BYU, Hifo 1-1-0-22, Z.Wilson 31-53-2-316. San Diego St., Baker 19-24-0-172, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_BYU, Shumway 6-83, Bushman 6-59, Simon 5-46, Katoa 4-52, G.Romney 3-53, Hifo 3-20, Milne 3-15, Allgeier 2-10. San Diego St., Matthews 4-78, K.Smith 3-19, Byrd 3-10, C.Bell 2-7, Washington 2-6, Bellinger 1-25, Houston 1-8, K.Williams 1-8, Dinka 1-7, Jasmin 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_BYU, Southam 26.