FG FT Reb
UTAH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bogdanovic 33:50 6-16 1-1 1-9 4 0 17
O'Neale 29:33 2-4 2-2 1-7 4 4 8
Gobert 32:20 4-7 9-18 8-19 0 4 17
Ingles 29:54 3-8 0-0 1-2 4 2 7
Mitchell 33:34 9-20 10-10 0-1 4 3 31
Clarkson 28:53 7-14 3-6 0-2 0 4 20
Conley 20:51 3-8 5-7 0-0 1 3 12
Niang 15:38 1-4 2-2 1-2 1 1 4
Bradley 10:27 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 4
Davis 5:00 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 240:00 37-84 32-46 12-43 18 22 120

Percentages: FG .440, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Bogdanovic 4-9, Mitchell 3-6, Clarkson 3-7, O'Neale 2-4, Ingles 1-4, Conley 1-5, Niang 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 13 (Gobert 4, Bogdanovic 3, Mitchell 3, Clarkson, Conley, Niang).

Steals: 4 (Clarkson 2, Mitchell, Niang).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
SAN ANTONIO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
DeRozan 37:18 11-19 16-19 0-5 5 5 38
Lyles 11:54 3-6 0-0 0-4 0 1 6
Poeltl 22:24 2-2 0-0 2-8 5 2 4
Forbes 23:05 4-7 0-0 0-0 1 4 9
Murray 30:22 7-10 2-2 1-3 4 1 16
Mills 24:36 5-11 5-5 0-0 0 3 18
Belinelli 23:50 4-7 0-0 1-2 1 2 10
White 22:54 4-7 0-0 0-2 2 2 10
Gay 22:15 4-10 2-2 0-7 4 4 10
Walker IV 15:22 1-2 2-2 0-2 1 2 4
Metu 6:00 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Totals 240:00 46-82 27-30 4-35 23 27 127

Percentages: FG .561, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Mills 3-9, White 2-4, Belinelli 2-5, Forbes 1-3, Lyles 0-2, Murray 0-2, Gay 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Murray, Poeltl).

Turnovers: 9 (Mills 3, Murray 2, Belinelli, DeRozan, Gay, Walker IV).

Steals: 5 (Murray 3, Mills 2).

Technical Fouls: None

Utah 29 33 32 26 120
San Antonio 37 33 28 29 127

A_17,887 (18,581). T_2:26.