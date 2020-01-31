Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Hield 48 33.8 355-836 .425 178-477 87-105 .829 975 20.3
Fox 30 31.3 218-455 .479 29-96 127-186 .683 592 19.7
Barnes 48 34.9 242-539 .449 60-175 160-201 .796 704 14.7
Bogdanovic 37 28.0 199-459 .434 97-259 44-66 .667 539 14.6
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 37 29.4 204-309 .660 0-0 76-93 .817 484 13.1
Bjelica 48 28.2 223-462 .483 94-216 48-56 .857 588 12.3
Bazemore 5 18.6 11-30 .367 5-12 10-14 .714 37 7.4
Joseph 48 25.1 118-294 .401 35-103 37-44 .841 308 6.4
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Dedmon 33 15.3 67-163 .411 14-68 23-28 .821 171 5.2
Ferrell 37 11.5 63-145 .434 18-56 28-32 .875 172 4.6
Giles 22 11.0 43-90 .478 0-0 12-14 .857 98 4.5
James 28 7.6 29-74 .392 8-25 10-19 .526 76 2.7
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Jeffries 3 4.0 1-3 .333 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
Tolliver 5 8.8 1-10 .100 1-10 0-0 .000 3 0.6
TEAM 48 243.1 1925-4224 .456 587-1651 715-928 .770 5152 107.3
OPPONENTS 48 243.1 1911-4094 .467 576-1637 895-1121 .798 5293 110.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Hield 45 198 243 5.1 150 3.1 123 0 40 121 15
Fox 23 104 127 4.2 214 7.1 90 0 49 99 16
Barnes 43 188 231 4.8 99 2.1 56 0 29 59 7
Bogdanovic 13 104 117 3.2 123 3.3 76 0 35 71 9
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 113 201 314 8.5 37 1.0 144 0 39 46 52
Bjelica 80 231 311 6.5 130 2.7 145 0 43 72 28
Bazemore 5 14 19 3.8 3 .6 14 0 5 7 1
Joseph 28 98 126 2.6 170 3.5 94 0 34 55 16
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Dedmon 42 113 155 4.7 12 .4 89 0 13 43 21
Ferrell 5 38 43 1.2 52 1.4 26 0 12 20 3
Giles 14 45 59 2.7 29 1.3 50 0 12 19 9
James 6 24 30 1.1 15 .5 15 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Jeffries 1 0 1 .3 1 .3 3 0 0 0 0
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
Tolliver 2 6 8 1.6 3 .6 5 0 1 2 1
TEAM 476 1568 2044 42.6 1103 23.0 1051 0 363 719 210
OPPONENTS 441 1650 2091 43.6 1171 24.4 902 1 382 730 210