https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/SWAC-Individual-Leaders-14518392.php
SWAC Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Morton,Prairie View
|6
|232
|1,907
|317.8
|Glass,Alabama A&M
|7
|299
|2,018
|288.3
|Johnson,Texas Southern
|5
|184
|1,167
|233.4
|Harper,Alcorn
|6
|159
|1,332
|222.0
|Patrick,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|7
|166
|1,474
|210.6
|Davis,Alabama St.
|5
|182
|996
|199.2
|Hickbotto,Grambling
|6
|237
|1,185
|197.5
|Bryant,Mississippi Val.
|6
|275
|1,111
|185.2
|Skelton,Southern U.
|6
|181
|890
|148.3
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Bentley,Alabama A&M
|7
|0
|0
|0
|60
|8.6
|Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|7
|0
|0
|0
|60
|8.6
|Garcia II,Texas Southern
|6
|16
|11
|13
|48
|8.0
|Duffey,Alcorn
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
|Tucker,Prairie View
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
|Pringle,Alcorn
|7
|0
|0
|0
|44
|6.3
|Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
|Fontenot,Southern U.
|6
|21
|5
|7
|36
|6.0
|Ibrahim,Alabama A&M
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|6.0
|McCulloug,Alcorn
|7
|31
|4
|8
|42
|6.0
|Skelton,Southern U.
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Tucker,Prairie View
|6
|94
|712
|7
|118.7
|Bentley,Alabama A&M
|7
|138
|662
|9
|94.6
|Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|7
|121
|661
|9
|94.4
|Duffey,Alcorn
|6
|83
|445
|5
|74.2
|Benn,Southern U.
|6
|82
|409
|4
|68.2
|Morton,Prairie View
|6
|58
|402
|5
|67.0
|Bryant,Mississippi Val.
|6
|91
|394
|5
|65.7
|Johnson,Jackson St.
|5
|65
|306
|3
|61.2
|Dominique,Grambling
|5
|56
|299
|2
|59.8
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Harper,Alcorn
|6
|134
|86
|2
|1,279
|18
|185.7
|Patrick,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|7
|142
|94
|7
|1,452
|11
|167.8
|Glass,Alabama A&M
|7
|259
|164
|6
|2,062
|19
|149.8
|Johnson,Texas Southern
|5
|134
|83
|2
|1,161
|7
|149.0
|Morton,Prairie View
|6
|174
|105
|8
|1,505
|11
|144.7
|Davis,Alabama St.
|5
|144
|81
|9
|1,001
|9
|122.8
|Ponder,Jackson St.
|6
|135
|70
|2
|833
|8
|120.3
|Skelton,Southern U.
|6
|106
|61
|4
|621
|5
|114.8
|Hickbotto,Grambling
|6
|169
|102
|5
|865
|6
|109.1
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Corley,Texas Southern
|6
|43
|608
|7.2
|Moore,Alabama A&M
|7
|36
|631
|5.1
|Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|7
|35
|561
|5.0
|Wallace,Prairie View
|6
|30
|373
|5.0
|Newman,Jackson St.
|5
|24
|231
|4.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Corley,Texas Southern
|6
|43
|608
|101.3
|Moore,Alabama A&M
|7
|36
|631
|90.1
|Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|7
|35
|561
|80.1
|Ibrahim,Alabama A&M
|6
|24
|437
|72.8
|Jefferson,Alabama St.
|6
|24
|425
|70.8
|Dickson,Texas Southern
|6
|23
|419
|69.8
|Mullins,Prairie View
|6
|22
|403
|67.2
|Miller,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|7
|24
|446
|63.7
|Wallace,Prairie View
|6
|30
|373
|62.2
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|McWilliam,Grambling
|6
|3
|152
|2
|.5
|Smith,Southern U.
|6
|3
|0
|0
|.5
|Fletcher,Alabama A&M
|7
|3
|38
|0
|.4
|Steele,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|7
|3
|47
|0
|.4
|Cheatum,Prairie View
|6
|2
|79
|0
|.3
|Harris,Prairie View
|6
|2
|33
|1
|.3
|Pappillio,Southern U.
|6
|2
|22
|0
|.3
|Cole,Alcorn
|7
|2
|18
|0
|.3
|Kinsler,Alcorn
|7
|2
|9
|0
|.3
|Muhammad,Alcorn
|7
|2
|5
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Quarles,Alabama A&M
|7
|19
|451
|23.7
|Gray,Alabama St.
|6
|8
|180
|22.5
|Tucker,Prairie View
|6
|12
|266
|22.2
|Clayton,Mississippi Val.
|6
|8
|172
|21.5
|Thomas,Southern U.
|5
|9
|177
|19.7
|Morrison,Alcorn
|7
|10
|186
|18.6
|Cook,Texas Southern
|6
|9
|147
|16.3
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Craven,Alabama St.
|6
|30
|44.9
|McCulloug,Alcorn
|7
|35
|41.9
|Pini,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|7
|36
|40.3
|Mendez,Grambling
|6
|29
|39.3
|Corey,Alabama A&M
|7
|37
|39.1
|Read,Mississippi Val.
|6
|47
|37.8
|Russo,Texas Southern
|6
|40
|37.2
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Garcia II,Texas Southern
|6
|11
|13
|.000
|1.83
|Fontenot,Southern U.
|6
|5
|7
|.000
|.83
|Salazar,Jackson St.
|5
|3
|7
|.000
|.60
|Urban,Grambling
|5
|3
|7
|.000
|.60
|McCulloug,Alcorn
|7
|4
|8
|.000
|.57
|Hanson,Alabama St.
|6
|3
|4
|.000
|.50
|Mendez,Grambling
|6
|3
|5
|.000
|.50
|Martinez,Prairie View
|5
|2
|5
|.000
|.40
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Tucker,Prairie View
|6
|712
|88
|25
|266
|0
|116
|1,091
|181.83
|Bentley,Alabama A&M
|7
|662
|144
|0
|58
|0
|153
|864
|123.43
|Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|7
|661
|176
|0
|0
|0
|133
|837
|119.57
|Duffey,Alcorn
|6
|445
|148
|0
|31
|0
|101
|624
|104.00
|Corley,Texas Southern
|6
|0
|608
|0
|0
|0
|43
|608
|101.33
|Quarles,Alabama A&M
|7
|227
|22
|-14
|451
|0
|80
|686
|98.00
View Comments