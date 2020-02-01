Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CHARLOTTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Edwards 41 6-20 2-2 2-9 0 3 16
Shepherd 41 5-13 4-6 0-1 7 2 14
Young 36 2-10 0-2 0-4 2 1 4
Martin 33 5-10 0-0 1-2 0 3 13
Bamba 25 3-5 0-3 1-3 0 1 6
Supica 23 4-4 0-0 1-3 0 2 8
Robb 19 1-2 0-0 1-2 1 2 3
Williams 7 1-2 2-2 1-3 1 2 4
Totals 225 27-66 8-15 7-27 11 16 68

Percentages: FG .409, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Martin 3-7, Edwards 2-14, Robb 1-1, Shepherd 0-1, Williams 0-1, Young 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bamba, Williams).

Turnovers: 7 (Shepherd 2, Bamba, Edwards, Martin, Robb, Williams).

Steals: 10 (Robb 3, Edwards 2, Martin 2, Young 2, Shepherd).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SOUTHERN MISS. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Draine 45 9-14 0-0 1-5 1 2 21
Watson 45 4-11 6-6 0-2 3 1 16
Konontsuk 43 5-9 3-4 1-5 0 2 15
Stevenson 42 6-11 2-2 2-10 3 4 14
Harper-Baker 39 4-7 0-1 2-16 10 2 8
Jacdonmi 9 0-4 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Leslie 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 225 28-56 11-13 8-42 18 11 74

Percentages: FG .500, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Draine 3-7, Watson 2-4, Konontsuk 2-5, Harper-Baker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Stevenson).

Turnovers: 15 (Harper-Baker 5, Konontsuk 3, Stevenson 3, Watson 3, Jacdonmi).

Steals: 4 (Stevenson 2, Draine, Harper-Baker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte 29 37 2 68
Southern Miss. 29 37 8 74

A_3,840 (8,095).