FG FT Reb
TULANE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lawson 38 6-12 0-0 0-7 1 2 15
Thomas 34 7-16 0-0 0-2 1 2 20
Thompson 33 3-8 4-5 0-2 3 3 11
Hightower 32 5-13 1-1 0-2 4 1 12
Days 24 0-1 0-0 3-4 0 1 0
Walker 17 2-4 0-0 0-3 3 2 5
Zhang 16 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Russell 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Galic 1 1-1 0-0 1-1 1 0 2
McGee 1 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Quinn 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Zaccardo 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-59 5-6 5-25 13 13 67

Percentages: FG .424, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Thomas 6-11, Lawson 3-6, Walker 1-1, Thompson 1-4, Hightower 1-5, Zhang 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Galic, Zhang).

Turnovers: 9 (Hightower 5, Lawson 2, Thompson, Walker).

Steals: 5 (Lawson, Thomas, Thompson, Walker, Zhang).

Technical Fouls: coach Ron Hunter, 14:15 second; coach Ron Hunter, 14:15 second.

FG FT Reb
SMU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Davis 35 7-13 4-5 0-9 13 1 18
Jolly 35 7-14 2-2 1-4 3 1 20
Hunt 30 5-7 0-0 1-7 2 1 11
White 29 5-8 0-0 0-4 2 0 15
Mike 23 5-8 2-4 0-2 0 0 14
Bandoumel 16 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 4 2
Chargois 13 0-3 0-0 2-2 1 3 0
Jasey 13 1-3 0-0 4-5 0 2 2
Smith 4 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Tabor 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Youngkin 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-61 8-11 9-35 21 12 82

Percentages: FG .508, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (White 5-7, Jolly 4-9, Mike 2-5, Hunt 1-2, Chargois 0-1, Davis 0-1, Tabor 0-1, Bandoumel 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jolly).

Turnovers: 11 (Chargois 3, Hunt 2, Jolly 2, Mike 2, Davis, Jasey).

Steals: 3 (Davis, Hunt, Mike).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tulane 31 36 67
SMU 28 54 82

A_4,477 (7,000).