SMU 73, NO. 20 HOUSTON 72, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|F.White
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Harris
|19
|3-3
|0-1
|7-10
|0
|2
|6
|Grimes
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|3
|Hinton
|44
|3-8
|0-0
|2-5
|4
|1
|7
|Sasser
|36
|8-15
|5-5
|0-1
|2
|2
|26
|Gorham
|33
|1-6
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|3
|5
|Mills
|26
|2-14
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|8
|Jarreau
|21
|6-11
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|5
|15
|Gresham
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Alley
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|25-63
|13-14
|13-29
|10
|23
|72
Percentages: FG .397, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Sasser 5-10, Grimes 1-3, Gorham 1-4, Hinton 1-4, Jarreau 1-4, Mills 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gresham, Grimes, Harris).
Turnovers: 14 (Grimes 5, Sasser 4, Jarreau 3, Harris, Mills).
Steals: 6 (Sasser 2, F.White, Grimes, Hinton, Mills).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SMU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jasey
|7
|0-0
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|0
|Mike
|38
|6-9
|3-5
|1-6
|2
|2
|15
|Bandoumel
|34
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|7
|Davis
|42
|3-12
|2-2
|1-5
|8
|3
|10
|Jolly
|43
|5-7
|10-10
|1-5
|0
|1
|20
|Hunt
|36
|7-10
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|15
|C.White
|16
|0-2
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|2
|Chargois
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Ray
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|26-47
|17-21
|6-25
|13
|20
|73
Percentages: FG .553, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Davis 2-5, Bandoumel 1-3, Hunt 1-3, C.White 0-1, Jolly 0-1, Mike 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hunt).
Turnovers: 17 (Jolly 4, Chargois 3, Davis 3, Hunt 3, Mike 2, Jasey, Ray).
Steals: 4 (Mike 2, Bandoumel, Davis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Houston
|28
|36
|8
|—
|72
|SMU
|39
|25
|9
|—
|73
