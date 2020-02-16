https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/SAINT-MARY-S-CAL-71-PACIFIC-63-15060017.php
SAINT MARY'S (CAL) 71, PACIFIC 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tripp
|21
|7-11
|2-5
|1-7
|2
|4
|17
|Hampshire
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Jenkins
|30
|1-6
|2-4
|0-0
|2
|1
|4
|Moore
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Vereen
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Price-Noel
|27
|4-8
|3-4
|0-0
|1
|2
|14
|Chivichyan
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Crockrell
|18
|1-4
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|3
|Bailey
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|McCray
|16
|5-5
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|10
|Finstuen
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Fritz
|10
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-45
|10-19
|3-21
|9
|15
|63
Percentages: FG .511, FT .526.
3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Price-Noel 3-3, Chivichyan 2-5, Finstuen 1-1, Tripp 1-1, Bailey 0-2, Jenkins 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Jenkins 2, Bailey, Finstuen, McCray).
Turnovers: 10 (Crockrell 2, Jenkins 2, Moore 2, Bailey, Chivichyan, Hampshire, Price-Noel).
Steals: 4 (Jenkins, Price-Noel, Tripp, Vereen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT MARY'S (CAL)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fitts
|34
|5-9
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|14
|Fotu
|35
|7-10
|2-2
|3-10
|2
|4
|16
|Ford
|40
|5-13
|2-3
|1-1
|5
|1
|13
|Krebs
|17
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|7
|Ducas
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Kuhse
|30
|3-6
|4-6
|0-1
|1
|3
|10
|Thomas
|12
|3-3
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|4
|7
|Bowen
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Zoriks
|6
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-51
|11-17
|5-26
|9
|19
|71
Percentages: FG .549, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Fitts 2-3, Ford 1-1, Krebs 1-1, Kuhse 0-1, Ducas 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 8 (Fitts 4, Ford 2, Fotu, Kuhse).
Steals: 8 (Thomas 3, Bowen 2, Fitts, Ford, Krebs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pacific
|20
|43
|—
|63
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|35
|36
|—
|71
