FG FT Reb
SAINT LOUIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Goodwin 42 4-19 3-6 6-16 7 2 12
Collins 40 4-8 2-4 0-2 4 2 10
French 32 5-12 2-4 5-11 1 4 12
Jacobs 28 4-7 0-0 0-0 0 5 11
Perkins 26 6-10 0-0 2-5 3 5 15
Bell 19 2-5 0-0 2-2 0 2 4
Hargrove 15 3-5 1-2 2-2 0 0 7
Weaver 15 1-4 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
Hightower 8 1-2 1-1 0-0 1 0 3
Totals 225 30-72 9-17 17-40 16 21 77

Percentages: FG .417, FT .529.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Perkins 3-4, Jacobs 3-5, Goodwin 1-3, Weaver 1-4, Hightower 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (French 3, Hightower).

Turnovers: 8 (Collins 3, Goodwin 3, Weaver 2).

Steals: 8 (Goodwin 4, Jacobs 2, French, Weaver).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LA SALLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Croswell 38 10-15 4-7 10-19 0 2 24
Spencer 37 3-7 0-0 0-3 1 2 8
Deas 35 8-14 2-2 1-5 2 4 20
Phiri 27 0-5 0-0 0-3 1 0 0
Hikim 25 1-10 3-4 3-5 3 2 5
Ray 25 2-2 3-4 0-0 3 0 7
Beatty 23 3-9 2-3 1-2 1 4 10
Stone 13 1-3 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Totals 225 28-65 14-20 15-39 11 15 76

Percentages: FG .431, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Spencer 2-4, Beatty 2-5, Deas 2-6, Stone 0-1, Phiri 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Croswell 2, Beatty, Stone).

Turnovers: 14 (Hikim 4, Phiri 3, Beatty 2, Deas 2, Croswell, Ray, Spencer).

Steals: 8 (Spencer 3, Croswell 2, Ray 2, Hikim).

Technical Fouls: None.

Saint Louis 35 32 10 77
La Salle 25 42 9 76

.