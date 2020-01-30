https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/SAINT-LOUIS-77-LA-SALLE-76-OT-15015363.php
SAINT LOUIS 77, LA SALLE 76, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT LOUIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goodwin
|42
|4-19
|3-6
|6-16
|7
|2
|12
|Collins
|40
|4-8
|2-4
|0-2
|4
|2
|10
|French
|32
|5-12
|2-4
|5-11
|1
|4
|12
|Jacobs
|28
|4-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|11
|Perkins
|26
|6-10
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|5
|15
|Bell
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|4
|Hargrove
|15
|3-5
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|0
|7
|Weaver
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Hightower
|8
|1-2
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|225
|30-72
|9-17
|17-40
|16
|21
|77
Percentages: FG .417, FT .529.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Perkins 3-4, Jacobs 3-5, Goodwin 1-3, Weaver 1-4, Hightower 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (French 3, Hightower).
Turnovers: 8 (Collins 3, Goodwin 3, Weaver 2).
Steals: 8 (Goodwin 4, Jacobs 2, French, Weaver).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Croswell
|38
|10-15
|4-7
|10-19
|0
|2
|24
|Spencer
|37
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|8
|Deas
|35
|8-14
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|4
|20
|Phiri
|27
|0-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Hikim
|25
|1-10
|3-4
|3-5
|3
|2
|5
|Ray
|25
|2-2
|3-4
|0-0
|3
|0
|7
|Beatty
|23
|3-9
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|4
|10
|Stone
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|225
|28-65
|14-20
|15-39
|11
|15
|76
Percentages: FG .431, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Spencer 2-4, Beatty 2-5, Deas 2-6, Stone 0-1, Phiri 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Croswell 2, Beatty, Stone).
Turnovers: 14 (Hikim 4, Phiri 3, Beatty 2, Deas 2, Croswell, Ray, Spencer).
Steals: 8 (Spencer 3, Croswell 2, Ray 2, Hikim).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Saint Louis
|35
|32
|10
|—
|77
|La Salle
|25
|42
|9
|—
|76
.
