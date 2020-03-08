Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
ST. BONAVENTURE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Winston 27 1-9 4-4 1-7 0 1 6
Osunniyi 34 1-3 0-0 1-5 0 4 2
English 31 3-7 7-9 1-4 0 1 15
Lofton 38 2-11 5-6 1-1 3 1 9
Welch 33 4-9 0-0 1-8 1 4 11
Vasquez 16 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Planutis 11 1-3 0-0 1-2 1 3 3
Ikpeze 4 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Carpenter 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Johnson 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Okoli 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 13-51 16-19 6-29 6 18 49

Percentages: FG .255, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Welch 3-6, English 2-3, Vasquez 1-2, Planutis 1-3, Lofton 0-2, Winston 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Carpenter, Welch).

Turnovers: 16 (Welch 5, Vasquez 3, English 2, Osunniyi 2, Ikpeze, Lofton, Planutis, Winston).

Steals: 3 (Lofton, Welch, Winston).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SAINT LOUIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
French 35 7-10 2-3 4-18 1 1 16
Collins 37 1-2 2-2 0-3 7 2 5
Goodwin 37 5-10 2-6 4-9 5 3 14
Raboin 2 0-0 1-2 1-1 1 0 1
Weaver 31 5-15 0-0 0-2 2 2 13
Perkins 22 5-11 3-4 0-0 1 4 15
Hargrove 21 2-6 4-6 0-4 0 2 8
Bell 10 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Courtney 1 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Diarra 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hankton 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hightower 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-57 14-23 10-40 17 14 72

Percentages: FG .439, FT .609.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Weaver 3-12, Goodwin 2-4, Perkins 2-4, Collins 1-1, Hankton 0-1, Hargrove 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (French 3).

Turnovers: 10 (Goodwin 5, Collins 2, Hargrove 2, French).

Steals: 6 (Goodwin 2, Bell, Collins, French, Weaver).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Bonaventure 21 28 49
Saint Louis 38 34 72

.