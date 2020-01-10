https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/SACRED-HEART-77-FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON-75-14963755.php
SACRED HEART 77, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 75
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRED HEART
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ozier
|37
|9-17
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|23
|Anosike
|36
|5-15
|7-8
|6-12
|0
|4
|19
|Spellman
|33
|6-8
|2-2
|5-10
|0
|2
|14
|LaRose
|31
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|8
|Parker
|31
|3-5
|4-7
|0-3
|6
|1
|10
|Thomas
|17
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Watson
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Pfaffenberger
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-58
|14-19
|14-38
|11
|15
|77
Percentages: FG .466, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Ozier 4-8, Anosike 2-4, LaRose 2-5, Watson 1-1, Thomas 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Spellman 5, Anosike).
Turnovers: 13 (Parker 6, Ozier 3, Anosike 2, Pfaffenberger, Watson).
Steals: 6 (LaRose 2, Anosike, Ozier, Parker, Spellman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jenkins
|40
|8-16
|4-5
|0-4
|2
|1
|24
|Williams
|36
|2-8
|4-5
|1-9
|3
|3
|8
|Bishop
|34
|8-15
|0-0
|3-9
|1
|4
|19
|Powell
|33
|4-8
|0-1
|4-5
|3
|3
|10
|Malone-Key
|29
|5-9
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|14
|Rush
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dadika
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Dunn
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Rodriguez
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|10-13
|9-29
|9
|19
|75
Percentages: FG .458, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Jenkins 4-7, Bishop 3-6, Powell 2-3, Malone-Key 2-4, Rush 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bishop 2, Williams 2, Dadika).
Turnovers: 14 (Bishop 3, Powell 3, Williams 3, Malone-Key 2, Rush 2, Rodriguez).
Steals: 7 (Jenkins 2, Powell 2, Malone-Key, Rush, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sacred Heart
|35
|42
|—
|77
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|41
|34
|—
|75
A_711 (5,000).
View Comments