https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/SACRAMENTO-ST-63-IDAHO-ST-59-15041865.php
SACRAMENTO ST. 63, IDAHO ST. 59
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Patton
|23
|5-7
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|4
|10
|Fowler
|35
|8-12
|2-2
|3-7
|2
|3
|18
|Davis
|18
|0-4
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|0
|2
|Mauriohooho-Le'afa
|33
|4-13
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|1
|11
|Nwachukwu
|23
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|3
|FitzPatrick
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Bridges
|19
|0-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Esposito
|17
|8-10
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|4
|16
|Jacobs
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|6-6
|13-34
|6
|19
|63
Percentages: FG .443, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Jacobs 1-2, Nwachukwu 1-2, Mauriohooho-Le'afa 1-7, Davis 0-1, FitzPatrick 0-2, Fowler 0-2, Bridges 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Patton).
Turnovers: 6 (Mauriohooho-Le'afa 2, Esposito, Fowler, Nwachukwu, Patton).
Steals: 3 (FitzPatrick, Jacobs, Nwachukwu).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Maker
|36
|4-6
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|8
|Porter
|32
|12-22
|7-11
|5-7
|0
|3
|31
|Cool
|30
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|3
|Smellie
|35
|0-3
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|1
|Stutzman
|28
|3-6
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|8
|Rushin
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|3
|4
|Udengwu
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Edelmayer
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Huston
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|8-13
|10-28
|8
|11
|59
Percentages: FG .444, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Stutzman 2-5, Cool 1-3, Huston 0-1, Maker 0-1, Udengwu 0-1, Smellie 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter).
Turnovers: 9 (Cool 3, Porter 2, Smellie 2, Rushin, Stutzman).
Steals: 3 (Cool, Porter, Smellie).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sacramento St.
|27
|36
|—
|63
|Idaho St.
|24
|35
|—
|59
A_1,337 (3,214).
View Comments