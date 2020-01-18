FG FT Reb
S. ILLINOIS (10-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brockmeyer 23 1-3 2-4 1-5 0 5 4
Martin 27 5-11 2-4 0-0 0 2 12
Nelson 35 4-7 5-9 2-3 1 2 14
Patrick 32 5-9 0-1 2-8 5 1 12
Silvey 33 3-9 0-0 0-1 3 2 7
Hartman 14 2-7 5-7 4-6 1 0 9
Keita 3 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Walker 13 4-8 1-2 0-1 1 4 9
Link 14 1-2 0-0 0-0 3 1 3
McCallister 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Totals 200 25-57 15-27 12-33 15 20 70

Percentages: FG 43.860, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Patrick 2-2, Nelson 1-3, Silvey 1-4, Link 1-1, Hartman 0-2, McCallister 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Martin 1, Silvey 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Nelson 4, Link 4, Martin 2, Patrick 2, Brockmeyer 1, Keita 1)

Steals: 9 (Nelson 3, Patrick 2, Silvey 2, Keita 1, Walker 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MISSOURI ST. (14-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Franklin 22 5-6 1-2 2-10 1 4 11
Bhinhar 23 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Calip 30 2-7 4-4 0-2 4 3 9
Willard 31 11-21 5-7 5-6 0 2 27
Wilson 14 0-1 0-2 0-3 1 1 0
Ealy 7 2-4 0-0 1-1 0 2 4
Hipp 22 3-6 1-4 0-0 2 3 7
Knapp 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Gartner 17 2-3 2-2 0-6 0 3 6
Manning 19 1-3 2-2 0-1 3 1 4
Ruffridge 14 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Totals 200 26-55 15-23 9-34 13 21 68

Percentages: FG 47.273, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Calip 1-2, Willard 0-4, Ealy 0-1, Manning 0-2, Ruffridge 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gartner 2, Calip 1, Hipp 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Calip 4, Willard 3, Bhinhar 2, Wilson 2, Ealy 2, Gartner 2, Franklin 1, Hipp 1)

Steals: 4 (Willard 2, Franklin 1, Ealy 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Missouri St. 21 6 17 24 68
S. Illinois 20 15 14 21 70

A_432

Officials_Brad Maxey, Jamie Broderick, Missy Brooks