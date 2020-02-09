S. DAKOTA ST. 81, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA-OMAHA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pile
|29
|4-8
|2-7
|5-12
|0
|3
|10
|Tut
|24
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|6
|Gibson
|31
|2-7
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|3
|9
|K.Robinson
|35
|5-13
|7-8
|0-2
|3
|0
|20
|Thornhill
|23
|1-7
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|3
|Akinwole
|21
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Ruffin
|20
|6-10
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|14
|Luedtke
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Miller
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-60
|13-19
|9-30
|11
|17
|64
Percentages: FG .367, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (K.Robinson 3-5, Ruffin 2-3, Thornhill 1-2, Gibson 1-5, Luedtke 0-1, Miller 0-1, Tut 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Tut 2).
Turnovers: 20 (K.Robinson 5, Gibson 4, Pile 4, Ruffin 2, Thornhill 2, Tut 2, Akinwole).
Steals: 8 (Thornhill 2, Tut 2, Akinwole, Gibson, K.Robinson, Ruffin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|32
|9-18
|6-6
|2-8
|3
|5
|24
|Arians
|31
|7-9
|2-3
|0-5
|3
|2
|19
|Freidel
|32
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|5
|2
|5
|Dentlinger
|24
|9-12
|1-2
|1-7
|0
|4
|19
|Wingett
|30
|3-9
|2-5
|3-8
|4
|0
|10
|Scheierman
|23
|0-3
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|1
|1
|Key
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|Mims
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|3
|Dillon
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Brown
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Fiegen
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|King
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-58
|14-20
|6-37
|22
|20
|81
Percentages: FG .517, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Arians 3-4, Wingett 2-5, Mims 1-1, Freidel 1-3, Dillon 0-1, Scheierman 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Wilson 5, Arians, Dentlinger, Freidel).
Turnovers: 17 (Arians 5, Wilson 4, Scheierman 3, Dentlinger 2, Freidel 2, Wingett).
Steals: 9 (Dentlinger 4, Arians, Freidel, Mims, Wilson, Wingett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nebraska-Omaha
|33
|31
|—
|64
|S. Dakota St.
|40
|41
|—
|81
A_3,845 (6,500).