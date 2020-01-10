https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Rutgers-75-Illinois-51-14964127.php
Rutgers 75, Illinois 51
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RUTGERS (13-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gilles
|30
|4-11
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|12
|Mack
|26
|4-9
|1-2
|3-8
|1
|2
|10
|Wallace
|11
|0-2
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|5
|1
|Guirantes
|35
|9-14
|1-1
|3-8
|6
|2
|21
|Sanders
|26
|4-8
|1-2
|1-2
|4
|0
|11
|Singleton
|16
|4-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|8
|Davenport
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|2
|0
|Broughton
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|3
|Maddox
|8
|0-2
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|1
|Migliore
|11
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Morris
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-61
|5-9
|14-39
|15
|21
|75
Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Gilles 4-9, Guirantes 2-4, Sanders 2-4, Migliore 2-5, Mack 1-3, Broughton 1-1, Davenport 0-1, Maddox 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Mack 2, Gilles 1, Wallace 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Wallace 3, Guirantes 3, Gilles 2, Davenport 2, Morris 2, Broughton 1)
Steals: 11 (Guirantes 4, Mack 3, Sanders 3, Gilles 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS (9-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Andrews
|21
|1-7
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Myles
|30
|4-10
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|3
|8
|Beasley
|28
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|3
|Ephraim
|13
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|1
|Holesinska
|29
|4-11
|9-11
|1-3
|2
|3
|18
|Blazek
|23
|2-3
|3-4
|4-9
|1
|5
|7
|Robins
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Joens
|7
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Peebles
|25
|1-3
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Rice
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Terry
|12
|1-4
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|14-46
|20-27
|10-30
|8
|17
|51
Percentages: FG 3.435, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .2 (Andrews 1-4, Beasley 1-3, Holesinska 1-3, Myles 0-1, Rice 0-2, Terry 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Blazek 2, Myles 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Holesinska 5, Ephraim 4, Beasley 3, Myles 2, Blazek 1, Robins 1, Rice 1)
Steals: 3 (Myles 2, Ephraim 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Rutgers
|27
|9
|26
|13
|—
|75
|Illinois
|11
|15
|2
|23
|—
|51
A_997
Officials_Carla Fountain, Natasha Camy, Barb Smith
