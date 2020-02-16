Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
QUINNIPIAC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Marfo 28 2-5 5-11 2-15 3 3 9
Rigoni 26 1-4 0-0 0-3 0 0 2
Balanc 30 7-16 0-0 1-3 0 4 16
Kelly 34 6-14 3-4 0-3 4 4 17
T.Williams 17 3-8 1-2 1-2 0 4 8
Pickron 26 3-13 0-0 1-3 0 2 8
Falzon 20 1-5 0-0 1-5 0 2 3
McGuire 13 0-2 0-0 1-2 2 0 0
Pinkney 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 23-67 9-17 7-36 9 21 63

Percentages: FG .343, FT .529.

3-Point Goals: 8-37, .216 (Balanc 2-5, Kelly 2-9, Pickron 2-9, Falzon 1-4, T.Williams 1-6, McGuire 0-1, Rigoni 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Pinkney 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Kelly 3, T.Williams 3, Falzon 2, Marfo 2, Balanc, Pickron).

Steals: 6 (Falzon, Kelly, Marfo, Pickron, Rigoni, T.Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
RIDER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scott 34 6-13 0-2 0-2 1 1 14
Marshall 27 3-7 3-6 2-16 1 4 9
Jordan 36 4-11 2-4 1-7 4 2 10
Nunez 29 3-8 1-1 0-2 2 0 9
Vaughn 38 8-13 2-8 0-7 9 2 20
Ings 12 2-5 0-0 0-0 2 1 5
Randall 12 3-6 0-1 0-2 1 1 8
Ogemuno-Johnson 9 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 3 2
Bladen 3 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Totals 200 31-66 8-22 5-40 20 15 79

Percentages: FG .470, FT .364.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Randall 2-4, Nunez 2-5, Vaughn 2-5, Scott 2-8, Ings 1-3, Jordan 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall, Randall).

Turnovers: 13 (Jordan 4, Scott 3, Vaughn 2, Ings, Marshall, Nunez, Randall).

Steals: 5 (Jordan 2, Randall, Scott, Vaughn).

Technical Fouls: None.

Quinnipiac 27 36 63
Rider 36 43 79

A_1,533 (1,950).