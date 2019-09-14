Pittsburgh-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs second. Ben Zobrist singles to left field. Jason Heyward reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Ben Zobrist out at second. Nico Hoerner singles to right field. Jason Heyward to third. Kyle Hendricks out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Elias Diaz to Adam Frazier. Nico Hoerner to second. Anthony Rizzo hit by pitch. Nicholas Castellanos doubles to deep left field. Anthony Rizzo scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Jason Heyward scores. Kris Bryant singles to right field. Nicholas Castellanos scores. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to second base, Kevin Newman to Jose Osuna.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 4, Pirates 0.

Cubs third. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging. Ben Zobrist homers to center field. Jason Heyward pops out to shallow left field to Colin Moran. Nico Hoerner grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Jose Osuna.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 5, Pirates 0.

Pirates fourth. Jose Osuna singles to second base. Adam Frazier singles to right field. Jose Osuna to second. Pablo Reyes grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Hendricks to Anthony Rizzo. Adam Frazier to second. Jose Osuna to third. Kevin Kramer out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Kyle Schwarber. Jose Osuna scores. Elias Diaz pops out to first base to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Pirates 1.

Cubs fourth. Kyle Hendricks grounds out to shallow infield, James Marvel to Jose Osuna. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds. Nicholas Castellanos doubles to left field. Kris Bryant homers to center field. Nicholas Castellanos scores. Kyle Schwarber strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 7, Pirates 1.

Cubs fifth. Willson Contreras grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Jose Osuna. Ben Zobrist walks. Jason Heyward singles to shallow infield. Ben Zobrist to second. Nico Hoerner singles to left field. Jason Heyward to second. Ben Zobrist to third. Kyle Hendricks strikes out on a foul bunt. Anthony Rizzo singles to right field. Nico Hoerner to third. Jason Heyward scores. Ben Zobrist scores. Nicholas Castellanos hit by pitch. Anthony Rizzo to second. Kris Bryant hit by pitch. Nicholas Castellanos to second. Anthony Rizzo to third. Nico Hoerner scores.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 10, Pirates 1.

Cubs sixth. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to third base, Erik Gonzalez to Jose Osuna. Willson Contreras lines out to shortstop to Kevin Newman. David Bote hit by pitch. Jason Heyward walks. David Bote to second. Nico Hoerner homers to left field. Jason Heyward scores. David Bote scores. Ian Happ pinch-hitting for Kyle Hendricks. Ian Happ called out on strikes.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 13, Pirates 1.

Cubs seventh. Victor Caratini pinch-hitting for Anthony Rizzo. Victor Caratini homers to right field. Robel Garcia pinch-hitting for Nicholas Castellanos. Robel Garcia strikes out swinging. Tony Kemp pinch-hitting for Kris Bryant. Tony Kemp lines out to second base to Adam Frazier. Albert Almora Jr. pinch-hitting for Kyle Schwarber. Albert Almora Jr. grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Jose Osuna.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 14, Pirates 1.