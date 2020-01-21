https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-14992769.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|40
|36.1
|370-726
|.510
|76-209
|256-279
|.918
|1072
|26.8
|Ayton
|13
|31.8
|103-190
|.542
|0-1
|30-36
|.833
|236
|18.2
|Oubre
|41
|34.1
|267-581
|.460
|74-215
|139-179
|.777
|747
|18.2
|Rubio
|36
|32.5
|174-423
|.411
|44-129
|93-112
|.830
|485
|13.5
|Baynes
|33
|22.9
|146-298
|.490
|42-126
|44-61
|.721
|378
|11.5
|Kaminsky
|32
|22.4
|127-279
|.455
|39-112
|59-88
|.670
|352
|11.0
|Saric
|43
|25.3
|158-360
|.439
|56-174
|53-62
|.855
|425
|9.9
|C.Johnson
|38
|19.8
|102-243
|.420
|66-166
|27-36
|.750
|297
|7.8
|Bridges
|43
|23.7
|119-225
|.529
|26-78
|56-70
|.800
|320
|7.4
|T.Johnson
|28
|16.9
|59-157
|.376
|20-74
|22-30
|.733
|160
|5.7
|Diallo
|27
|9.0
|51-76
|.671
|1-1
|18-21
|.857
|121
|4.5
|Okobo
|34
|11.9
|50-122
|.410
|18-48
|34-53
|.642
|152
|4.5
|Carter
|28
|13.3
|36-96
|.375
|20-54
|6-8
|.750
|98
|3.5
|Jerome
|13
|10.9
|16-49
|.327
|6-20
|4-5
|.800
|42
|3.2
|Harper
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Lecque
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Owens
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|43
|241.7
|1778-3827
|.465
|488-1408
|841-1040
|.809
|4885
|113.6
|OPPONENTS
|43
|241.7
|1782-3777
|.472
|513-1383
|830-1076
|.771
|4907
|114.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|24
|141
|165
|4.1
|255
|6.4
|124
|1
|32
|155
|9
|Ayton
|47
|112
|159
|12.2
|24
|1.8
|38
|0
|6
|22
|21
|Oubre
|48
|213
|261
|6.4
|65
|1.6
|138
|0
|59
|63
|31
|Rubio
|27
|144
|171
|4.8
|337
|9.4
|89
|0
|49
|96
|9
|Baynes
|54
|136
|190
|5.8
|62
|1.9
|116
|0
|7
|39
|19
|Kaminsky
|30
|128
|158
|4.9
|71
|2.2
|69
|0
|13
|33
|10
|Saric
|66
|205
|271
|6.3
|83
|1.9
|98
|0
|27
|55
|11
|C.Johnson
|35
|81
|116
|3.1
|36
|.9
|56
|0
|17
|24
|12
|Bridges
|33
|128
|161
|3.7
|58
|1.3
|86
|0
|58
|39
|19
|T.Johnson
|10
|41
|51
|1.8
|47
|1.7
|38
|0
|10
|22
|7
|Diallo
|17
|51
|68
|2.5
|14
|.5
|24
|0
|6
|14
|4
|Okobo
|10
|37
|47
|1.4
|72
|2.1
|31
|0
|15
|14
|3
|Carter
|11
|39
|50
|1.8
|40
|1.4
|39
|0
|21
|22
|8
|Jerome
|4
|14
|18
|1.4
|23
|1.8
|14
|0
|11
|9
|1
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Owens
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|416
|1470
|1886
|43.9
|1187
|27.6
|960
|1
|331
|629
|164
|OPPONENTS
|388
|1521
|1909
|44.4
|1024
|23.8
|999
|2
|340
|687
|241
