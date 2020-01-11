https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-14967393.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|35
|36.1
|321-631
|.509
|66-181
|208-227
|.916
|916
|26.2
|Oubre
|38
|33.8
|247-533
|.463
|71-198
|131-166
|.789
|696
|18.3
|Ayton
|8
|30.8
|56-110
|.509
|0-1
|9-11
|.818
|121
|15.1
|Rubio
|32
|32.1
|152-373
|.408
|36-114
|87-105
|.829
|427
|13.3
|Baynes
|29
|23.9
|138-275
|.502
|40-116
|42-57
|.737
|358
|12.3
|Kaminsky
|32
|22.4
|127-279
|.455
|39-112
|59-88
|.670
|352
|11.0
|Saric
|38
|25.2
|142-323
|.440
|52-160
|46-55
|.836
|382
|10.1
|C.Johnson
|35
|20.0
|95-229
|.415
|62-159
|26-35
|.743
|278
|7.9
|Bridges
|38
|22.4
|94-189
|.497
|18-62
|52-63
|.825
|258
|6.8
|T.Johnson
|26
|17.2
|56-147
|.381
|20-71
|20-26
|.769
|152
|5.8
|Diallo
|23
|9.3
|46-69
|.667
|1-1
|18-21
|.857
|111
|4.8
|Okobo
|29
|11.4
|46-107
|.430
|17-42
|29-45
|.644
|138
|4.8
|Jerome
|10
|13.4
|16-49
|.327
|6-20
|4-5
|.800
|42
|4.2
|Carter
|24
|13.6
|30-82
|.366
|16-46
|6-8
|.750
|82
|3.4
|Harper
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|38
|242.0
|1566-3397
|.461
|444-1284
|737-912
|.808
|4313
|113.5
|OPPONENTS
|38
|242.0
|1578-3325
|.475
|451-1218
|748-970
|.771
|4355
|114.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|21
|112
|133
|3.8
|225
|6.4
|104
|0
|26
|132
|8
|Oubre
|46
|189
|235
|6.2
|62
|1.6
|122
|0
|55
|58
|27
|Ayton
|28
|64
|92
|11.5
|17
|2.1
|26
|0
|3
|12
|13
|Rubio
|24
|127
|151
|4.7
|297
|9.3
|81
|0
|42
|79
|7
|Baynes
|49
|125
|174
|6.0
|58
|2.0
|110
|0
|6
|36
|17
|Kaminsky
|30
|128
|158
|4.9
|71
|2.2
|69
|0
|13
|33
|10
|Saric
|57
|185
|242
|6.4
|70
|1.8
|91
|0
|25
|51
|11
|C.Johnson
|32
|73
|105
|3.0
|33
|.9
|53
|0
|16
|22
|10
|Bridges
|31
|117
|148
|3.9
|48
|1.3
|78
|0
|52
|33
|16
|T.Johnson
|9
|40
|49
|1.9
|47
|1.8
|36
|0
|9
|21
|7
|Diallo
|15
|47
|62
|2.7
|12
|.5
|23
|0
|3
|12
|4
|Okobo
|6
|29
|35
|1.2
|62
|2.1
|24
|0
|13
|13
|3
|Jerome
|3
|14
|17
|1.7
|22
|2.2
|13
|0
|11
|9
|0
|Carter
|11
|35
|46
|1.9
|37
|1.5
|35
|0
|20
|19
|7
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|362
|1285
|1647
|43.3
|1061
|27.9
|865
|0
|294
|551
|140
|OPPONENTS
|348
|1368
|1716
|45.2
|897
|23.6
|887
|2
|292
|616
|212
