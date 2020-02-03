Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 3, 2020

Philadelphia Flyers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 14 Sean Couturier 52 13 33 46 16 22 2 0 1 136 .096
F 11 Travis Konecny 49 17 27 44 -3 24 3 0 2 110 .155
F 93 Jakub Voracek 52 11 29 40 12 23 3 0 3 95 .116
F 28 Claude Giroux 52 13 22 35 7 26 4 0 4 151 .086
F 13 Kevin Hayes 52 16 15 31 -11 22 4 3 4 127 .126
F 25 James van Riemsdyk 52 14 16 30 1 6 3 0 1 128 .109
D 9 Ivan Provorov 52 9 16 25 3 16 6 0 3 115 .078
D 15 Matt Niskanen 51 6 17 23 0 27 3 0 0 98 .061
F 49 Joel Farabee 42 7 11 18 3 39 1 0 1 62 .113
F 23 Oskar Lindblom 30 11 7 18 4 4 3 0 0 72 .153
D 6 Travis Sanheim 52 7 9 16 -1 20 0 0 0 86 .081
D 5 Philippe Myers 34 3 11 14 15 24 0 0 0 46 .065
F 21 Scott Laughton 32 8 5 13 3 8 0 0 1 44 .182
F 18 Tyler Pitlick 46 5 8 13 5 8 0 0 0 50 .100
D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 40 5 7 12 -2 20 1 0 1 70 .071
F 12 Michael Raffl 41 5 7 12 -8 8 0 0 1 44 .114
D 61 Justin Braun 46 3 8 11 -9 10 0 0 0 55 .055
D 8 Robert Hagg 33 1 7 8 6 19 0 0 0 28 .036
F 48 Morgan Frost 18 2 5 7 -4 4 0 1 0 31 .065
F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 19 2 3 5 -6 10 1 0 0 27 .074
F 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 20 1 2 3 -5 6 0 0 0 15 .067
F 82 Connor Bunnaman 11 1 1 2 2 2 0 0 0 9 .111
F 10 Andy Andreoff 13 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 13 .000
D 59 Mark Friedman 5 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
F 72 David Kase 6 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 .200
F 44 Chris Stewart 16 0 1 1 -7 21 0 0 0 5 .000
F 81 Carsen Twarynski 15 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071
D 55 Samuel Morin 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 50 German Rubtsov 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 52 162 270 432 17 391 34 4 23 1638 .099
OPPONENT TOTALS 52 152 252 404 -32 462 30 5 19 1512 .101

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
79 Carter Hart 32 1702 2.61 15 11 3 1 74 781 0.905 0 0 0
37 Brian Elliott 25 1327 2.94 12 5 4 1 65 654 0.901 0 1 0
34 Alex Lyon 2 120 3.5 1 1 0 0 7 71 0.901 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 52 3181 2.81 28 17 7 2 146 1506 .899 162 270 391
OPPONENT TOTALS 52 3181 3.0 24 19 9 1 156 1632 .901 152 252 462