Philadelphia Flyers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 11, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|41
|14
|24
|38
|-1
|16
|2
|0
|1
|95
|.147
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|44
|12
|24
|36
|11
|22
|2
|0
|1
|114
|.105
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|44
|8
|26
|34
|7
|21
|2
|0
|1
|71
|.113
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|44
|13
|18
|31
|9
|24
|4
|0
|4
|137
|.095
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|44
|13
|12
|25
|-9
|16
|2
|2
|4
|110
|.118
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|44
|9
|15
|24
|3
|16
|6
|0
|3
|99
|.091
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|44
|12
|11
|23
|3
|6
|2
|0
|1
|104
|.115
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|30
|11
|7
|18
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|72
|.153
|D
|15
|Matt Niskanen
|43
|5
|12
|17
|-1
|23
|3
|0
|0
|81
|.062
|D
|5
|Philippe Myers
|26
|3
|10
|13
|14
|18
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.115
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|44
|5
|8
|13
|-4
|18
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.072
|F
|49
|Joel Farabee
|35
|3
|9
|12
|-2
|35
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.058
|D
|53
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|40
|5
|7
|12
|-2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|70
|.071
|F
|12
|Michael Raffl
|34
|4
|7
|11
|-7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|35
|.114
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|42
|2
|8
|10
|-10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.038
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|24
|5
|5
|10
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|35
|.143
|F
|18
|Tyler Pitlick
|38
|4
|5
|9
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.095
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|18
|2
|5
|7
|-4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.065
|D
|8
|Robert Hagg
|25
|1
|4
|5
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|F
|62
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|11
|2
|2
|4
|-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|25
|.080
|F
|24
|Mikhail Vorobyev
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|10
|Andy Andreoff
|13
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|72
|David Kase
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.200
|F
|44
|Chris Stewart
|15
|0
|1
|1
|-7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|81
|Carsen Twarynski
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|59
|Mark Friedman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|55
|Samuel Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|50
|German Rubtsov
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|44
|136
|224
|360
|-6
|328
|28
|3
|19
|1396
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|44
|131
|216
|347
|-7
|389
|24
|5
|16
|1275
|.103
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|30
|1578
|2.58
|14
|10
|3
|1
|68
|722
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brian Elliott
|21
|1083
|3.16
|9
|5
|3
|0
|57
|547
|0.896
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|44
|2692
|2.84
|23
|15
|6
|1
|125
|1269
|.897
|136
|224
|328
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|44
|2692
|3.0
|21
|16
|7
|0
|132
|1392
|.903
|131
|216
|389
