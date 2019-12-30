THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 30, 2019

Philadelphia Flyers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 11 Travis Konecny 36 11 23 34 0 14 2 0 1 81 .136
F 14 Sean Couturier 39 10 20 30 9 14 1 0 1 103 .097
F 93 Jakub Voracek 39 8 21 29 7 21 2 0 1 66 .121
F 28 Claude Giroux 39 11 16 27 8 22 3 0 4 122 .090
F 13 Kevin Hayes 39 12 11 23 -6 16 2 1 3 103 .117
D 9 Ivan Provorov 39 9 14 23 5 16 6 0 3 86 .105
F 25 James van Riemsdyk 39 12 11 23 6 6 2 0 1 95 .126
F 23 Oskar Lindblom 30 11 7 18 4 4 3 0 0 72 .153
D 15 Matt Niskanen 38 5 11 16 1 23 3 0 0 76 .066
F 49 Joel Farabee 30 3 9 12 -1 35 0 0 0 44 .068
D 6 Travis Sanheim 39 4 8 12 2 16 0 0 0 62 .065
D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 36 5 6 11 -2 20 1 0 1 59 .085
D 5 Philippe Myers 22 3 8 11 18 14 0 0 0 24 .125
F 21 Scott Laughton 19 4 5 9 0 0 0 0 1 24 .167
F 12 Michael Raffl 29 3 6 9 -4 2 0 0 1 28 .107
F 18 Tyler Pitlick 33 3 5 8 0 6 0 0 0 34 .088
D 61 Justin Braun 39 0 7 7 -12 10 0 0 0 48 .000
F 48 Morgan Frost 18 2 5 7 -4 4 0 1 0 31 .065
F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 7 1 2 3 -2 4 1 0 0 17 .059
D 8 Robert Hagg 22 0 3 3 -2 10 0 0 0 18 .000
F 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 16 1 1 2 -2 4 0 0 0 12 .083
F 10 Andy Andreoff 12 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 13 .000
F 72 David Kase 5 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 .200
F 44 Chris Stewart 14 0 1 1 -6 21 0 0 0 4 .000
F 81 Carsen Twarynski 15 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 82 Connor Bunnaman 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000
D 55 Samuel Morin 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 50 German Rubtsov 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 39 120 202 322 14 296 26 2 18 1246 .096
OPPONENT TOTALS 39 108 178 286 -23 349 19 3 12 1130 .096

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
79 Carter Hart 26 1407 2.43 13 8 3 1 57 635 0.91 0 0 0
37 Brian Elliott 18 958 2.88 9 4 2 0 46 490 0.906 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 39 2390 2.64 22 12 5 1 103 1125 .904 120 202 296
OPPONENT TOTALS 39 2390 2.97 17 15 7 0 116 1242 .904 108 178 349