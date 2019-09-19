Philadelphia-Atlanta Runs

Braves second. Nick Markakis reaches on error. Throwing error by Cesar Hernandez. Matt Joyce reaches on error. Nick Markakis to third. Fielding error by Adam Haseley. Brian McCann reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Matt Joyce out at second. Nick Markakis scores. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Julio Teheran called out on strikes.

1 run, 0 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Phillies 0.

Phillies fourth. J.T. Realmuto hit by pitch. Bryce Harper homers to center field. J.T. Realmuto scores. Rhys Hoskins grounds out to third base, Josh Donaldson to Freddie Freeman. Jean Segura flies out to center field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Scott Kingery strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2, Braves 1.

Phillies sixth. Cesar Hernandez homers to center field. J.T. Realmuto reaches on catcher interference. Interference error by Brian McCann. Bryce Harper walks. J.T. Realmuto to second. Rhys Hoskins walks. Jean Segura walks. Rhys Hoskins to second. Bryce Harper to third. J.T. Realmuto scores. Scott Kingery strikes out swinging. Adam Haseley strikes out swinging. Maikel Franco grounds out to third base, Josh Donaldson to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Phillies 4, Braves 1.