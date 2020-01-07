AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 31 31.1 238-504 .472 38-118 211-252 .837 725 23.4
Harris 38 33.9 289-594 .487 62-175 99-123 .805 739 19.4
Richardson 30 32.0 167-385 .434 54-151 63-82 .768 451 15.0
Simmons 36 35.4 219-389 .563 2-5 98-166 .590 538 14.9
Horford 34 30.7 172-380 .453 46-135 27-39 .692 417 12.3
Korkmaz 37 20.5 113-259 .436 58-154 21-28 .750 305 8.2
Burke 19 14.9 55-111 .495 15-32 13-17 .765 138 7.3
Ennis 37 17.8 86-191 .450 33-91 41-53 .774 246 6.6
Scott 38 18.4 82-197 .416 46-132 14-17 .824 224 5.9
Thybulle 30 17.6 49-112 .438 31-67 16-24 .667 145 4.8
Milton 11 9.0 15-41 .366 5-22 10-13 .769 45 4.1
Neto 30 11.2 48-98 .490 16-38 6-8 .750 118 3.9
O'Quinn 19 10.3 26-53 .491 6-18 3-8 .375 61 3.2
Pelle 8 9.5 7-12 .583 0-0 4-6 .667 18 2.3
Bolden 2 2.5 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-2 .000 2 1.0
Shayok 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Smith 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 38 241.3 1567-3327 .471 412-1138 626-838 .747 4172 109.8
OPPONENTS 38 241.3 1485-3252 .457 373-1050 683-925 .738 4026 105.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 79 303 382 12.3 102 3.3 109 1 25 93 42
Harris 29 217 246 6.5 115 3.0 95 0 29 62 25
Richardson 24 75 99 3.3 105 3.5 85 0 33 63 19
Simmons 67 203 270 7.5 309 8.6 123 0 78 130 26
Horford 54 166 220 6.5 126 3.7 76 0 33 36 31
Korkmaz 8 74 82 2.2 30 .8 52 0 20 24 7
Burke 13 18 31 1.6 47 2.5 18 0 7 11 1
Ennis 43 84 127 3.4 35 .9 76 0 17 24 12
Scott 26 95 121 3.2 23 .6 51 0 12 14 2
Thybulle 8 24 32 1.1 37 1.2 62 0 43 28 22
Milton 2 13 15 1.4 8 .7 15 0 1 13 1
Neto 5 26 31 1.0 44 1.5 22 0 14 26 2
O'Quinn 22 49 71 3.7 28 1.5 25 0 2 17 15
Pelle 5 17 22 2.8 5 .6 16 0 0 6 10
Bolden 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 1 1 0
Shayok 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 385 1364 1749 46.0 1014 26.7 825 1 315 577 215
OPPONENTS 312 1234 1546 40.7 831 21.9 794 2 281 541 152