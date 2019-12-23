AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 25 30.9 187-403 .464 28-90 175-213 .822 577 23.1
Harris 31 34.2 235-485 .485 43-136 82-105 .781 595 19.2
Richardson 23 30.8 127-290 .438 41-114 47-60 .783 342 14.9
Simmons 29 34.6 168-299 .562 2-5 77-131 .588 415 14.3
Horford 27 30.4 148-317 .467 37-109 25-37 .676 358 13.3
Korkmaz 30 20.6 85-198 .429 46-124 17-21 .810 233 7.8
Burke 12 15.4 35-74 .473 10-23 8-11 .727 88 7.3
Ennis 31 17.4 75-156 .481 29-74 37-49 .755 216 7.0
Scott 31 18.8 73-165 .442 41-111 12-15 .800 199 6.4
Thybulle 30 17.6 49-112 .438 31-67 16-24 .667 145 4.8
Neto 27 12.0 44-90 .489 16-35 6-8 .750 110 4.1
Milton 9 9.1 12-35 .343 4-19 7-9 .778 35 3.9
O'Quinn 18 9.4 24-48 .500 6-16 3-8 .375 57 3.2
Pelle 6 10.5 6-9 .667 0-0 4-6 .667 16 2.7
Bolden 2 2.5 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-2 .000 2 1.0
Shayok 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Smith 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 31 240.8 1269-2682 .473 334-923 516-699 .738 3388 109.3
OPPONENTS 31 240.8 1195-2630 .454 295-843 562-758 .741 3247 104.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 66 254 320 12.8 81 3.2 84 1 22 77 34
Harris 24 182 206 6.6 99 3.2 76 0 26 58 24
Richardson 20 60 80 3.5 73 3.2 64 0 24 49 13
Simmons 45 151 196 6.8 238 8.2 96 0 64 109 18
Horford 47 134 181 6.7 103 3.8 63 0 29 34 28
Korkmaz 4 60 64 2.1 25 .8 47 0 10 19 6
Burke 9 13 22 1.8 35 2.9 9 0 7 7 1
Ennis 33 71 104 3.4 30 1.0 63 0 14 20 9
Scott 23 82 105 3.4 21 .7 42 0 11 11 2
Thybulle 8 24 32 1.1 37 1.2 62 0 43 28 22
Neto 3 26 29 1.1 42 1.6 19 0 14 25 2
Milton 1 7 8 .9 7 .8 13 0 1 12 0
O'Quinn 19 42 61 3.4 23 1.3 24 0 2 16 13
Pelle 4 15 19 3.2 4 .7 12 0 0 6 9
Bolden 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 1 1 0
Shayok 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 306 1121 1427 46.0 818 26.4 674 1 268 494 181
OPPONENTS 253 994 1247 40.2 655 21.1 661 2 244 460 124