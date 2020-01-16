Philadelphia 0 2 1 1 4
St. Louis 1 0 2 0 3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Faulk 4 (Thomas, Steen), 14:24 (pp).

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Pitlick 5 (Laughton, Niskanen), 12:43. 3, Philadelphia, Raffl 5 (Couturier, Hagg), 15:43.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Konecny 15 (van Riemsdyk, Giroux), 0:26 (pp). 5, St. Louis, O'Reilly 9 (Schenn, Perron), 10:35. 6, St. Louis, Steen 4 (Thomas, Schwartz), 13:39.

Overtime_7, Philadelphia, Voracek 9 (Provorov, Couturier), 3:33.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-9-7-1_25. St. Louis 14-8-11-0_33.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 2; St. Louis 1 of 6.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 10-5-3 (33 shots-30 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 22-7-5 (25-21).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:38.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brian Mach.