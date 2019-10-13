https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Patriot-Team-Leaders-14518383.php
Patriot Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Georgetown
|6
|0
|78
|13.0
|Lehigh
|5
|0
|110
|22.0
|Holy Cross
|6
|0
|164
|27.3
|Fordham
|7
|1
|233
|33.3
|Lafayette
|6
|0
|202
|33.7
|Colgate
|7
|0
|246
|35.1
|Bucknell
|6
|0
|222
|37.0
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Georgetown
|6
|377
|2,271
|378.5
|Fordham
|7
|494
|2,449
|349.9
|Lafayette
|6
|401
|2,077
|346.2
|Bucknell
|6
|440
|1,847
|307.8
|Holy Cross
|6
|390
|1,825
|304.2
|Lehigh
|5
|345
|1,507
|301.4
|Colgate
|7
|436
|1,778
|254.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Georgetown
|6
|247
|1,077
|18
|179.5
|Fordham
|7
|262
|1,008
|8
|144.0
|Holy Cross
|6
|197
|549
|5
|91.5
|Colgate
|7
|247
|635
|7
|90.7
|Lafayette
|6
|189
|535
|6
|89.2
|Bucknell
|6
|194
|500
|4
|83.3
|Lehigh
|5
|155
|328
|3
|65.6
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Lehigh
|5
|152
|370
|4
|74.0
|Georgetown
|6
|235
|742
|8
|123.7
|Fordham
|7
|266
|1,228
|14
|175.4
|Bucknell
|6
|218
|1,074
|11
|179.0
|Holy Cross
|6
|254
|1,221
|13
|203.5
|Colgate
|7
|293
|1,449
|18
|207.0
|Lafayette
|6
|277
|1,245
|12
|207.5
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Lafayette
|6
|212
|129
|7
|1,542
|8
|257.0
|Lehigh
|5
|190
|94
|6
|1,179
|4
|235.8
|Bucknell
|6
|246
|131
|6
|1,347
|5
|224.5
|Holy Cross
|6
|193
|101
|2
|1,276
|6
|212.7
|Fordham
|7
|232
|130
|7
|1,441
|13
|205.9
|Georgetown
|6
|130
|82
|2
|1,194
|8
|199.0
|Colgate
|7
|189
|108
|4
|1,143
|3
|163.3
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Holy Cross
|6
|7
|6
|13
|4
|2
|6
|7
|1.17
|Georgetown
|6
|6
|9
|15
|6
|2
|8
|7
|1.17
|Fordham
|7
|5
|6
|11
|4
|7
|11
|0
|.00
|Lehigh
|5
|6
|1
|7
|3
|6
|9
|-2
|-0.40
|Bucknell
|6
|2
|4
|6
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|-0.50
|Colgate
|7
|3
|2
|5
|5
|4
|9
|-4
|-0.57
|Lafayette
|6
|4
|2
|6
|4
|7
|11
|-5
|-0.83
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Georgetown
|6
|155
|89
|9
|918
|2
|99.81
|Holy Cross
|6
|193
|108
|6
|1,256
|7
|116.38
|Lehigh
|5
|203
|129
|1
|1,416
|9
|135.79
|Colgate
|7
|151
|85
|2
|1,346
|11
|152.56
|Bucknell
|6
|210
|136
|4
|1,808
|19
|163.13
|Lafayette
|6
|157
|100
|2
|1,430
|13
|164.98
|Fordham
|7
|191
|129
|6
|1,957
|14
|171.51
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Fordham
|7
|31
|695
|22.42
|Colgate
|7
|32
|688
|21.50
|Lehigh
|5
|12
|228
|19.00
|Lafayette
|6
|25
|460
|18.40
|Georgetown
|6
|12
|203
|16.92
|Holy Cross
|6
|15
|250
|16.67
|Bucknell
|6
|13
|175
|13.46
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Georgetown
|6
|12
|185
|15.42
|Fordham
|7
|6
|66
|11.00
|Lafayette
|6
|3
|31
|10.33
|Colgate
|7
|7
|54
|7.71
|Bucknell
|6
|13
|84
|6.46
|Lehigh
|5
|7
|33
|4.71
|Holy Cross
|6
|7
|-9
|-1.29
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Bucknell
|6
|79
|36
|45.22
|Colgate
|7
|27
|38
|40.42
|Lafayette
|6
|68
|29
|36.17
|Georgetown
|6
|85
|22
|35.91
|Holy Cross
|6
|87
|40
|35.68
|Fordham
|7
|135
|37
|35.14
|Lehigh
|5
|80
|34
|34.26
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Georgetown
|6
|390
|1,660
|276.7
|Lehigh
|5
|355
|1,786
|357.2
|Colgate
|7
|444
|2,795
|399.3
|Holy Cross
|6
|447
|2,477
|412.8
|Lafayette
|6
|434
|2,675
|445.8
|Fordham
|7
|457
|3,185
|455.0
|Bucknell
|6
|428
|2,882
|480.3
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Georgetown
|6
|3
|197
|32.8
|Fordham
|7
|8
|168
|24.0
|Lafayette
|6
|5
|112
|18.7
|Bucknell
|6
|7
|101
|16.8
|Holy Cross
|6
|6
|101
|16.8
|Lehigh
|5
|4
|67
|13.4
|Colgate
|7
|2
|83
|11.9
