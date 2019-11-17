https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Patriot-Individual-Leaders-14841483.php
Patriot Individual Leaders
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Shoemaker,Lafayette
|11
|461
|2,714
|246.7
|DeMorat,Fordham
|11
|438
|2,345
|213.2
|Degenhard,Holy Cross
|11
|396
|2,271
|206.5
|Monaco,Lehigh
|9
|343
|1,753
|194.8
|Breneman,Colgate
|10
|360
|1,800
|180.0
|Johnson,Georgetown
|10
|254
|1,740
|174.0
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Mevis,Fordham
|11
|29
|14
|19
|69
|6.3
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Davis,Fordham
|11
|185
|983
|7
|89.4
|Cozier,Holy Cross
|10
|143
|889
|5
|88.9
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Johnson,Georgetown
|10
|187
|112
|2
|1,429
|12
|143.1
|DeMorat,Fordham
|11
|361
|209
|10
|2,446
|19
|126.6
|Shoemaker,Lafayette
|11
|336
|200
|13
|2,416
|14
|125.9
|Degenhard,Holy Cross
|11
|320
|170
|6
|2,217
|14
|122.0
|Breneman,Colgate
|10
|240
|146
|5
|1,588
|5
|119.1
|Bitikofer,Bucknell
|10
|255
|147
|6
|1,456
|10
|113.8
|Monaco,Lehigh
|9
|302
|165
|7
|1,891
|6
|109.2
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Sanders,Bucknell
|8
|55
|512
|6.9
|Bibbens,Lehigh
|10
|63
|769
|6.3
|El-Zayat,Fordham
|11
|58
|611
|5.3
|Portorrea,Lehigh
|10
|52
|575
|5.2
|Oakey,Colgate
|12
|58
|736
|4.8
|Tomas,Georgetown
|10
|47
|641
|4.7
|Kokosioul,Fordham
|11
|48
|594
|4.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Bibbens,Lehigh
|10
|63
|769
|76.9
|Dereus,Georgetown
|10
|36
|666
|66.6
|Tomas,Georgetown
|10
|47
|641
|64.1
|Sanders,Bucknell
|8
|55
|512
|64.0
|Oakey,Colgate
|12
|58
|736
|61.3
|Lyles,Bucknell
|9
|34
|528
|58.7
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Riley,Holy Cross
|11
|5
|49
|0
|.5
|Honore,Georgetown
|10
|3
|48
|0
|.3
|Smith,Holy Cross
|11
|3
|42
|1
|.3
|Heard,Colgate
|12
|3
|16
|0
|.3
|Wilson,Lehigh
|8
|2
|58
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Tomas,Georgetown
|10
|15
|221
|14.7
|Portorrea,Lehigh
|10
|12
|120
|10.0
|Daramy-Sw,Colgate
|12
|15
|131
|8.7
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Gruber,Colgate
|12
|36
|799
|22.2
|Kokosioul,Fordham
|11
|38
|826
|21.7
|Floyd,Lehigh
|10
|14
|285
|20.4
|Asante,Holy Cross
|11
|14
|282
|20.1
|Younger,Lafayette
|10
|25
|487
|19.5
|Tomas,Georgetown
|10
|13
|239
|18.4
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Pechin,Bucknell
|10
|61
|47.5
|Wilkinson,Holy Cross
|11
|55
|42.6
|Hurst,Georgetown
|10
|45
|42.1
|Amor,Colgate
|12
|63
|42.1
|Mevis,Fordham
|11
|64
|40.3
|O'Hara,Lafayette
|9
|42
|36.3
|Henning,Lehigh
|10
|68
|35.5
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Mevis,Fordham
|11
|14
|19
|.000
|1.27
|Henning,Lehigh
|10
|11
|15
|.000
|1.10
|Kordenbro,Lafayette
|11
|10
|13
|.000
|.91
|Ng,Holy Cross
|11
|10
|14
|.000
|.91
|Puzzi,Colgate
|12
|6
|9
|.000
|.50
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Kokosioul,Fordham
|11
|27
|594
|2
|826
|0
|94
|1,449
|131.73
|Tomas,Georgetown
|10
|97
|641
|221
|239
|0
|91
|1,198
|119.80
|Davis,Fordham
|11
|983
|82
|0
|0
|0
|199
|1,065
|96.82
|Cozier,Holy Cross
|10
|889
|75
|0
|0
|0
|153
|964
|96.40
