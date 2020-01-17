https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/PACIFIC-65-PORTLAND-55-14982668.php
PACIFIC 65, PORTLAND 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tripp
|40
|4-9
|6-8
|2-15
|7
|2
|15
|Crockrell
|30
|1-8
|4-8
|1-2
|6
|2
|6
|Jenkins
|27
|5-6
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|16
|Price-Noel
|21
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Chivichyan
|19
|1-8
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Hampshire
|18
|5-7
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|2
|10
|Vereen
|17
|1-3
|4-4
|2-4
|0
|3
|6
|McCray
|10
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Finstuen
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|2
|Fritz
|5
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-51
|19-27
|6-34
|17
|23
|65
Percentages: FG .412, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Jenkins 2-3, Tripp 1-2, Chivichyan 1-7, Vereen 0-2, Price-Noel 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Hampshire 2, Jenkins 2, Fritz).
Turnovers: 13 (Finstuen 3, McCray 2, Tripp 2, Bailey, Chivichyan, Crockrell, Fritz, Jenkins, Price-Noel).
Steals: 8 (Tripp 3, Crockrell 2, Bailey, Hampshire, Jenkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|34
|6-13
|2-4
|0-4
|1
|4
|14
|Porter
|34
|5-8
|6-6
|1-5
|0
|4
|17
|Walker
|32
|1-10
|3-4
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Tryon
|25
|1-3
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|4
|3
|White
|24
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|0
|Diabate
|21
|3-8
|3-7
|4-8
|2
|2
|9
|Ferebee
|16
|0-3
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Akwuba
|10
|1-3
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|5
|Harewood
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-51
|20-29
|6-30
|5
|25
|55
Percentages: FG .333, FT .690.
3-Point Goals: 1-5, .200 (Porter 1-1, Walker 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Diabate, Ferebee).
Turnovers: 16 (Adams 3, Porter 3, Akwuba 2, Diabate 2, Ferebee 2, Walker 2, White 2).
Steals: 6 (Diabate 2, Porter 2, Adams, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pacific
|28
|37
|—
|65
|Portland
|25
|30
|—
|55
.
View Comments