AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Vucevic 41 31.9 306-675 .453 69-195 89-113 .788 770 18.8
Fournier 51 31.5 335-725 .462 133-329 150-181 .829 953 18.7
Gordon 46 31.9 241-568 .424 55-182 99-152 .651 636 13.8
Ross 50 26.4 224-580 .386 111-344 103-123 .837 662 13.2
Isaac 32 29.7 149-322 .463 30-91 56-73 .767 384 12.0
Fultz 51 27.9 244-524 .466 22-86 83-112 .741 593 11.6
Augustin 39 26.0 128-326 .393 47-136 114-130 .877 417 10.7
Carter-Williams 29 17.6 70-166 .422 12-45 43-56 .768 195 6.7
Bamba 48 15.0 107-228 .469 28-83 22-32 .688 264 5.5
Iwundu 38 18.2 60-164 .366 18-58 51-62 .823 189 5.0
Aminu 18 21.1 25-86 .291 9-36 19-29 .655 78 4.3
Birch 37 20.5 52-108 .481 0-1 41-67 .612 145 3.9
Clark 9 13.4 10-25 .400 6-20 0-0 .000 26 2.9
Johnson 8 5.8 5-18 .278 1-6 2-2 1.000 13 1.6
Magette 8 4.8 5-15 .333 1-4 1-2 .500 12 1.5
Frazier 13 3.6 6-17 .353 4-7 2-4 .500 18 1.4
Jefferson 18 4.1 5-14 .357 0-0 5-14 .357 15 0.8
Law 2 2.0 0-1 .000 0-1 0-2 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 52 240.0 1972-4562 .432 546-1624 880-1154 .763 5370 103.3
OPPONENTS 52 240.0 2044-4473 .457 612-1689 749-982 .763 5449 104.8

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Vucevic 109 333 442 10.8 142 3.5 96 0 36 61 37
Fournier 11 125 136 2.7 164 3.2 127 0 52 103 9
Gordon 73 259 332 7.2 136 3.0 90 0 36 73 22
Ross 11 143 154 3.1 53 1.1 74 0 54 47 17
Isaac 57 165 222 6.9 44 1.4 79 0 50 47 78
Fultz 24 155 179 3.5 248 4.9 100 0 64 108 9
Augustin 15 80 95 2.4 184 4.7 44 0 27 54 1
Carter-Williams 27 57 84 2.9 73 2.5 48 0 31 28 13
Bamba 73 169 242 5.0 30 .6 89 0 18 39 69
Iwundu 21 75 96 2.5 39 1.0 56 1 23 16 10
Aminu 24 63 87 4.8 21 1.2 27 0 18 17 8
Birch 68 108 176 4.8 35 .9 69 0 16 23 20
Clark 12 16 28 3.1 1 .1 3 0 2 2 4
Johnson 1 5 6 .8 2 .3 0 0 2 3 0
Magette 1 5 6 .8 5 .6 4 0 3 5 1
Frazier 1 3 4 .3 1 .1 8 0 4 2 2
Jefferson 10 13 23 1.3 4 .2 7 0 1 3 3
Law 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 538 1774 2312 44.5 1182 22.7 921 1 437 665 303
OPPONENTS 488 1899 2387 45.9 1231 23.7 997 1 364 773 245