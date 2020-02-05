Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Vucevic 39 31.8 292-650 .449 65-186 84-104 .808 733 18.8
Fournier 49 31.4 324-703 .461 125-316 138-168 .821 911 18.6
Gordon 44 31.9 227-539 .421 52-173 91-140 .650 597 13.6
Ross 48 26.2 216-551 .392 107-327 95-114 .833 634 13.2
Isaac 32 29.7 149-322 .463 30-91 56-73 .767 384 12.0
Fultz 49 27.8 236-511 .462 22-85 79-108 .731 573 11.7
Augustin 39 26.0 128-326 .393 47-136 114-130 .877 417 10.7
Carter-Williams 27 17.0 64-152 .421 11-41 37-49 .755 176 6.5
Bamba 46 15.2 104-222 .468 28-82 20-30 .667 256 5.6
Iwundu 36 18.2 59-159 .371 17-55 49-60 .817 184 5.1
Aminu 18 21.1 25-86 .291 9-36 19-29 .655 78 4.3
Birch 35 21.1 52-108 .481 0-1 39-65 .600 143 4.1
Clark 7 12.9 9-20 .450 5-15 0-0 .000 23 3.3
Johnson 7 6.4 5-17 .294 1-6 2-2 1.000 13 1.9
Magette 8 4.8 5-15 .333 1-4 1-2 .500 12 1.5
Frazier 13 3.6 6-17 .353 4-7 2-4 .500 18 1.4
Jefferson 17 4.4 5-13 .385 0-0 5-14 .357 15 0.9
Law 2 2.0 0-1 .000 0-1 0-2 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 50 240.0 1906-4412 .432 524-1562 831-1094 .760 5167 103.3
OPPONENTS 50 240.0 1955-4295 .455 593-1646 725-947 .766 5228 104.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Vucevic 104 320 424 10.9 137 3.5 90 0 35 53 33
Fournier 11 118 129 2.6 163 3.3 120 0 51 100 9
Gordon 72 246 318 7.2 127 2.9 85 0 33 67 21
Ross 10 136 146 3.0 50 1.0 73 0 51 44 14
Isaac 57 165 222 6.9 44 1.4 79 0 50 47 78
Fultz 24 148 172 3.5 237 4.8 97 0 64 100 9
Augustin 15 80 95 2.4 184 4.7 44 0 27 54 1
Carter-Williams 25 56 81 3.0 63 2.3 46 0 25 23 10
Bamba 70 166 236 5.1 30 .7 86 0 17 36 66
Iwundu 21 72 93 2.6 37 1.0 53 1 22 16 10
Aminu 24 63 87 4.8 21 1.2 27 0 18 17 8
Birch 67 104 171 4.9 35 1.0 67 0 16 22 20
Clark 10 12 22 3.1 0 .0 2 0 0 2 3
Johnson 1 5 6 .9 2 .3 0 0 2 3 0
Magette 1 5 6 .8 5 .6 4 0 3 5 1
Frazier 1 3 4 .3 1 .1 8 0 4 2 2
Jefferson 9 13 22 1.3 4 .2 7 0 1 3 3
Law 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 522 1712 2234 44.7 1140 22.8 888 1 419 627 288
OPPONENTS 472 1835 2307 46.1 1181 23.6 955 1 342 746 234